Ariana 10 Grand-Day Terms & Conditions

Ariana Grande "Sweetener World Tour" - London. Picture: Getty

Full Terms and Conditions

‘Ariana Ten Grand Day’ across the Capital Network, August 2019

Rules: 1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at www.capitalfm.com/terms-conditions ) (the “ Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘Ariana Ten Grand Day’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run Friday 23rd August 2019 across the Capital Network (the “Radio Station”). 2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition: 3. To enter the Competition, an Entrant must listen on FM or DAB and identify a song by Ariana Grande when played in full on Capital and text in whilst the song is playing. For the avoidance of doubt, the song must be played in full and not be part of a spoken presenter link, a piece of Capital station production in between songs, or part of an advertisement / promotional trail. There will be a minimum of 1 and a maximum of 20 Ariana Grande songs played during the competition. 4. An Entrant must send a text message with the keyword CASH as directed by the presenter(s) on air to 83958 (the “Text Message Line”). The Text System may not recognise any other format of the keyword. 5. Text messages will be charged at £1.50 plus one standard rate message. 6. The competition will begin at 0600 and close after the final play of Ariana Grande before 1600. Only text messages received whilst Ariana Grande songs are playing in full on Capital will be eligible to win. If listeners text before or after the Ariana Grande song has played, they will not be entered into the competition but may still be charged. Global Radio is not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of your text message to us. Additionally, Global is not responsible for any erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network error or handset error. 7. On entering the Competition, Entrants will receive a text message that invites them to take part in our 4-for-2 offer, whereby if they enter a second time within the same competition round, they will receive an additional two entries into that competition round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once they’ve entered for the second time and they will not need to text again to claim this. If they do text for a third time, the cycle recommences and they will be charged again. 8. Once the text lines have closed, one Entrant will be selected at random from all of the entries received during the valid entry period. If their answer is correct (i.e. they texted in at the correct time) they will win the competition. If their answer is incorrect another Entrant will be selected at random until an Entrant who entered with a correct answer is selected, a winner is decided, and prize for the Competition awarded. 9. For the avoidance of doubt, there is one prize. All Entrants who enter the competition across the day will be entered into one draw. The text message system will not be reset after each play of an Ariana Grande song. 10. All Entrants selected to play on air will be required to talk to the presenter(s) and the conversation may be recorded and played on-air. If an Entrant fails to answer a return call from Global, is driving at the time of the call, is unable to continue the call for any reason, if any fault occurs immediately prior to or during these calls and it is not possible to re-establish contact with the Entrant, or the phone line is not of a suitable quality for broadcast (at the discretion of the producer) the call may be terminated and another Entrant selected at random. 11. Competition rounds will be announced in advance by the presenter(s) on air. Capital reserves the right to take the game off air at times when programming output requires it. 12. Players and Winners may be required to take part in publicity (including interviews) with national and regional media at the request of Capital. By entering this Competition, you agree that Capital may use your name, hometown, photo and any video or audio recording of your contribution for advertising and promotional purposes without additional notice or compensation, unless prohibited by law.

Eligibility:

13. All Entrants must be aged 18 or over. 14. You can enter the competition a maximum of 20 times.. Any entry attempts beyond this amount may still incur charges, but not be entered into the draw. We strongly advise against excessive use. 14. The winner may not enter another competition on Capital for a period of 6 months.

Prize: 15. The prize is £10,000.

16. Cash prizes will be paid by cheque or BACS transfer to a winner's bank account. 17. We will endeavor to transfer the prize money to the winner's bank account within 28 days. This is subject to the winner's individual bank's ability to process payment. Each winner will be required to supply the appropriate bank details in writing (via e-Mail) in order for us to process the transfer. In the event that this cannot be fulfilled, the prize money will be paid via cheque, the process for which could also take up to 28 days. 18. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion. 19. Prize is non-transferrable and no alternative is available






