Anne-Marie Tickets & Meet & Greet For Two

Anne-Marie Prize Terms & Conditions. Picture: Getty

Full terms & conditions.

The Anne-Marie Tickets/Meet and Greet for Two promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global Charities (as defined in the Global’s Make Some Noise Competition Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from 5th October 2021 to 8th October 2021 on Capital. Global Charities is the Promoter. The ‘Prize Provider’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Atlantic Records. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the Global’s Make Some Noise Competition Terms and Conditions which are available here. Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

To enter the Promotion, you must send a text message with the keyword ANNE to the radio station’s shortcode 83958 (the “Text Message Line”) The Text Message Line will open at 18:00 on Tuesday 5th October 2021 and close at 10am on Friday 8th, October 2021. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering. After entering the Promotion, you will receive a bounce back text message informing you that a voluntary donation to Global’s Make Some Noise (registered charity 1091657 (England & Wales) & SC041475 (Scotland)) of £3 will be taken automatically, unless you text the word CANCEL as instructed. The £3 donation will be taken one hour (60 minutes) after the time the first text was received from the mobile phone used to enter the Promotion, and 100% of the donation will go to Global’s Make Some Noise. For the avoidance of doubt, you do not need to donate in order to be eligible for entry to the Promotion. Anyone who texts CANCEL as instructed in the first bounceback message and thereby opts out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise will still be included in the prize draw. Within 3 hours of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct entry will be selected at random and the entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable. If you are selected as a winning entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. We and the prize provider may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility: 13. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry. 14. Entrants can enter up to 10 times only, however they must text CANCEL as instructed after each entry to opt out of donating £3 to Global’s Make Some Noise. Prize specific terms: 15. One winning entrant will receive two tickets to see Anne-Marie on her Dysfunctional Tour in May 2022. The winning entrant can choose from one of the following two venues and dates: Option 1 The Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on May 7th 2022 Option 2,TheFirst Direct Arena in Leeds on May 9th 2022 Included is a meet and greet with Anne-Marie.

The winning entrant, in accordance with point 13 must be aged 18 and over. The winning entrant may bring one guest and must accompany anyone that is under the age of fourteen. The Prize Provider will post the tickets directly to the winner free of charge to UK addresses. This will be approximately 4 weeks before the event. We will keep the winner updated with delivery times. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, travel, transfer, food and drink and accommodation are not included included within the prize. It is the responsibility of the winner to comply with any Covid-19 checks and tests for entering the venue. Global will not cover the cost of any Covid testing and it is the complete responsibility of the winner and their travel companions to buy, organise and arrange any tests. Global will not be held responsible if the winner or their guests do not have the correct test results or if they breach any COVID-19 regulations. In addition to the provisions set out at clause 12 in the General Competition Terms & Conditions relating to fulfilment of prizes, our ability to fulfil a prize, or perform any of our obligations under the General Competition Terms and Conditions or these Specific Rules (together, the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (“Covid Measures”). If, due to Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Competition Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Competition Terms and Conditions. In these circumstances, we will try and mitigate the effects of the Covid Measures, for example, by varying or swapping the prize in accordance with the provisions at clause 12.[ABL2] The exact timing of the meet and greet will be communicated to the winner in the lead up to the event date.

22. Due to the nature of these events, we cannot guarantee how long the meet and greet will last.

23. A Global team member and/or other management may also be present at the meet and greet.

The prize is non-transferable, non-refundable and not for resale.

25. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

Global are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. Global Charities are registered with the PSA: registration number ORG831-51159-55647. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection: