£30k Friday - FAQs & Specific Rules

How much does it cost to enter?

Entries cost £2 plus your standard network rate.

How do I enter?

You can enter the competition by texting FRIDAY, followed by your answer, to 83958. You can also enter online through Capital’s Win+ platform. Entry packages start from £2.

What question do I need to answer?

We’ll play you an audio clip on air, and you’ll need to identify the artist. Make sure you only get the competition audio from listening to Capital’s live output or via Capital’s Win+ platform, not via social media or any other means.

Is it the same question the whole time? Yes, it will be the same clip to identify.

When do I enter?

Make sure you enter before the competition closes at 26th August 2022 at 3PM. If you enter after that you won’t be entered but you may still be charged.

Can I enter from anywhere in the UK?

You can enter the competition if you’re a resident of Great Britain (England, Scotland or Wales). If you live in Northern Ireland, The Isle of Man or the Channel Islands, then we’re really sorry but you shouldn’t enter as you won’t be eligible to win, due to different regulations in those places.

Do I have to be available to answer my phone to win?

Yes, you’ll need to be available to answer your phone when the competition closes on 26th August 2022 at 3PM

What number will you call from?

We can’t guarantee how it will display on your phone if we call you. It could be ‘unknown’, ‘withheld’, it might show a telephone number, or display in any other way.

What can I win?

One person will win £30,000 cash prize

Can I enter by phonecall?

No, text and online are the only ways to enter

I have sent a text to enter but haven’t received a confirmation message.

There are many different reasons for this. It could be due to insufficient funds, a Premium Rate block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or a problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this:O2: o2.co.ukVodafone:Vodafone.co.ukEE: ee.co.ukSky: sky.com/help/home/sky-mobileThree: three.co.ukVirgin: virginmedia.com/mobile

Why are my messages not sending in the first place?

If messages are not leaving your phone, then they haven’t reached us and won’t be included in the draw to win. This isn’t something we’re able to affect, so you’ll need to contact your mobile phone network (using the contact details above), and they’ll be able to advise you further.

I tried to enter online via Win+ but my entry failed

If you selected ‘pay by mobile’ but your entry failed, there are many different reasons for why this could be. Not all mobile networks support this kind of transaction – it’s only available on O2, Vodafone, EE and Three. Otherwise, it could be due to insufficient funds, a block, a monthly cap that’s been exceeded, or another problem with your mobile phone network. You’ll need to contact your network about this. If you entered via PayPal and your entry failed, you may have insufficient funds in your account. Please contact PayPal if in doubt.

I was a winner on another Capital competition recently. Can I enter?

In the last six months, if you’ve won a competition from any of Global’s brands, including via radio stations and websites – winning either a prize valued at a thousand pounds or more, or winning more than one prize of any value - your entries won’t be eligible until any exclusion period has ended. If we’ve still not answered your question, check out our full list of Premium Rate FAQs here

“£30k Friday” on The Capital Network, August 2022 – Specific Rules

1. The “£30k Friday” promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Monday 22nd August 2022 to Friday 26thAugust 2022 on the Capital Network, including the Capital Text Club. Global is the Promoter.

2. IMPORTANT: THIS PROMOTION IS ONLY OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF GREAT BRITAIN AND IS NOT OPEN TO RESIDENTS OF NORTHERN IRELAND. The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions. Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must submit your answer to a question (via SMS text message or online via Capital’s Win+ platform), following the on-air presenter’s instructions, as heard on FM and DAB. The Promotion will be open between 06:00 on Monday 22nd August 2022 and 15:00 on Friday 26th August 2022 (the ‘Opening Times’)

4. Entry via SMS Text Message:

4a. To enter the promotion via SMS text message, you must send a text message starting with the keyword FRIDAY plus your answer to 83958 (the ‘Text Message Line’). The text system may not recognise any other format of the keyword. Entries received outside of the Promotion’s Opening Times will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

4b. Text messages will be charged at £2 plus one standard network rate message.

4c. On entering the Promotion via SMS text message, you will receive a text message back which confirms your entry and invites you to take part in an offer for bonus entries, whereby if you enter the Promotion additional times within the same Promotion round, you will receive additional entries into that Promotion round at no extra cost. The additional entries will be automatically included once you’ve submitted your paid entries and you will not need to text again to claim these. If you do submit subsequent entries for the Promotion, you will be charged again. It is your responsibility to ensure that, if you respond to these offers, the text lines for the Promotion round are still open when you do so.

5. Entry online via Capital’s Win+ Platform:

5a. To enter the Promotion online (‘Online Entry’), you must use Capital’s Win+ platform

5b. To do so, you must visit the ‘£30k Friday page on Capital’s Win+ platform (https://winplus.capitalfm.com/).

5c. You must submit your answer and complete your entry during the Promotion’s Opening Times, selecting the number of entries you would like to purchase and completing the payment journey through your chosen Payment Services Provider (PSP).

6. For a full breakdown of all entry options, tariffs and costs, including bonus entries available for Online Entry, please see below.

Entry Prices. Picture: Global

7. With regard to entries charged to a mobile phone (via either SMS or Direct Carrier Billing), we are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of messages and/or charges to and/or from us. Furthermore, we are not responsible for erroneous entries which may occur through a mobile phone network or handset error. With regard to entries made online via Win+, we are not responsible for any issues or problems experienced by your chosen Payment Services Provider, which may delay the delivery of your entry to us.

8. Once the Text Message Line and Online Entry have closed, one entry will be selected at random from all the entries received (including entries from both SMS & Online Entry). The selected entry must be eligible and have the correct answer. If the entry belongs to you, one of our representatives will call you on the telephone number on which you entered. If your entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

9. If the selected entry belongs to you, you will be asked to have a call with a presenter(s). That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. We may only call you once. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; or (v) you are not (or do not seem to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable), then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion, on-air.

10. The winning entrant will receive a £30,000 cash prize.

11. We reserve the right to take the Promotion off-air if programming output requires it.

12. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

13. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may interview you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companions(s) in connection with the Promotion either by telephone or in person and we may use such films, recordings and/or photograph(s) for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

14. By entering the Promotion you are requesting that we process your entry into the Promotion immediately. We complete the entry process immediately following receipt of your entry and therefore you acknowledge that once you enter the Promotion you will lose any right you may have to cancel your entry and receive a refund (whether under the Consumer Contracts Regulations 2013 or otherwise)

Eligibility:

15. The Promotion is only open to residents of Great Britain (i.e. England, Scotland and Wales only) aged 18 and over, and who are based in Great Britain at the time of entry]. For the avoidance of doubt, the Promotion is not open to residents of Northern Ireland, the Isle of Man or the Channel Islands.

16. Multiple entries into the Promotion by SMS text message are permitted up to a maximum of 15 paid entries per day (£30 + standard network rate charges); any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion.

17. Multiple entries are permitted across the Win+ platform up to a maximum of £30 spend per day; any additional entries above this limit will be excluded from the Promotion. Please note that entries into other promotions on the Win+ platform will also contribute to this daily spend limit. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

18. For the avoidance of doubt, you may make entries via both SMS text message and Win+ up to the applicable limit of each method of entry. However, the Promotion is for entertainment purposes only and we strongly advise against excessive use.

19. If we believe that entrants may be entering across multiple devices or phone numbers in order to negate the spend limit, they may be disqualified from the Promotion.

Prize:

20. One winning entrant will win a cash prize of £30,000.

21. If you provide all necessary details via the method directed by 4pm of the day that you win the Promotion, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds on the same day, in our discretion, otherwise will aim to do so on the following working day. If you provide your details on any other day, we will aim to initiate the transfer of funds the next working day after those details are received by us. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion.

22. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

23. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

24. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

25. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

26. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

27. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

28. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

29. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

30. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.