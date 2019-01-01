Geraint Thomas will defend his Tour de France title

Welsh cyclist Geraint Thomas has confirmed he will defend his Tour de France title in 2019.

The rider from Cardiff won the race for the first time in July, becoming the first Welsh man to take the crown.

Geraint's teammate Chris Froome has also confirmed he will be in France in 2019 to target his fifth Tour title.

Both riders have said they want to deliver a victory to help Team Sky secure new sponsorship, following Sky's decision to stop investing in the sport after 2019.

They will both miss the Giro as Thomas is keen to defend his title before turning his attention to the time trial at the world championships in Yorkshire in September.

"The main goal for me will be to go back to the Tour de France for the best result I can," the Welshman said.

"Maybe if I hadn't have won the Tour in 2018 I might have looked at a Giro/Vuelta programme but, having won the Tour, I'll have the number one on my back and it would be sad not to go back and not to go back at 100 per cent as well.

"The year will be geared around that, but I'm also looking forward to a slightly different programme as well, and obviously after the Tour, the Worlds in Yorkshire will be massive."