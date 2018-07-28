Man Held Over Southampton Girl's Murder

A man's been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 13-year-old girl, found in woodland in Southampton.

Lucy McHugh's body was discovered at the Sports Centre in Upper Shirley on Thursday.

The 24-year-old's also being held over sexual activity with a child.

Detective Superintendent Paul Barton said:

“This is a tragic incident and our thoughts go out to Lucy’s family and friends at this terrible time.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances of her death and are asking for the public’s help.

“We know Lucy left her house in Mansel Road East at 9.30am on Wednesday 25 July and did not return home that evening as expected.

“She was reported to police that night as a missing person and an investigation commenced.

“Sadly Lucy was found the following morning by a member of the public.

“We’re really keen to know what she did after leaving her house and would ask that anyone who saw her, had contact with her or knows of her movements on Wednesday contacts the incident room.”

Lucy was last seen wearing a distinctive black jacket with white sleeves, the logo for the band Falling in Reverse on the front and RADKE 01 in red on the back.

If you have any information that might help police understand the circumstances of Lucy’s death, please call 101 quoting 44180282545 or provide information online using this form: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/1004

A post mortem examination took place on Friday 27 July and some of her injuries are unexplained.

A 24-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested on suspicion of murder and having sexual activity with a child. He remains in custody at this time.