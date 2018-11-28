Major Incident At Southampton General

28 November 2018, 10:00 | Updated: 28 November 2018, 10:16

Southampton General Hospital

Seven fire engines are at the scene of the ongoing situation which is reported to have caused a power cut.

It's believed to have caused a powercut. 

All patients are safe and A&E is closed except for urgent emergencies.

Family of patients are also being asked to stay away.

There are reports staff are using torches to get around.

In a statement the hospital have said:

"University Hospital Southampton has suffered a major power cut and has declared a major incident. All patients in Southampton General and the Princess Anne hospitals are safe.

All non-urgent activity is cancelled at present. Please do not attend the hospital for non-urgent care such as outpatients, routine x-rays or blood tests.

We are asking relatives not to visit the UHS until further notice. Staff are busy caring at present and we would further ask you not to call switchboard if possible.

The emergency department is closed for all except urgent emergencies.

We will keep you informed as the day goes on and are grateful for your support at present and apologise to those whose care is now delayed."

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Pictures of Anne Hegerty aged 25 have recently surfaced

I'm A Celeb: Anne Hegerty Picture At The Age Of 25, Before Her Stint On The Chase

TV & Film

Anne-Marie responded to a fan's posts about her insecurities

Anne-Marie Once Randomly DM'd A Fan Reminding Her Of All Of Her Best Qualities
Jessie J was spotted watching Channing Tatum's Magic Mike Live show.

Jessie J Spotted Watching Boyfriend Channing Tatum At The Magic Mike Live Launch Night
Ariana Grande Dangerous Woman Diaries is set for release tomorrow

Ariana Grande Documentary: 'Dangerous Woman Diaries' Drops Tomorrow
Harry Redknapp has been winning the nation over with his appearance on I'm A Celeb

Harry Redknapp Ready To Ask ‘Peng Ting’ Wife Sandra To Go ‘Grinding’ After Learning Slang In The I’m A Celeb Jungle

TV & Film