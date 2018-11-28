Major Incident At Southampton General

Seven fire engines are at the scene of the ongoing situation which is reported to have caused a power cut.

All patients are safe and A&E is closed except for urgent emergencies.

Family of patients are also being asked to stay away.

There are reports staff are using torches to get around.

In a statement the hospital have said:

"University Hospital Southampton has suffered a major power cut and has declared a major incident. All patients in Southampton General and the Princess Anne hospitals are safe.

All non-urgent activity is cancelled at present. Please do not attend the hospital for non-urgent care such as outpatients, routine x-rays or blood tests.

We are asking relatives not to visit the UHS until further notice. Staff are busy caring at present and we would further ask you not to call switchboard if possible.

The emergency department is closed for all except urgent emergencies.

We will keep you informed as the day goes on and are grateful for your support at present and apologise to those whose care is now delayed."