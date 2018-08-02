Fareham Burglary Attempts May Be Linked

Police think a series of attempted burglaries at petrol stations and a shop in Fareham and Lee-on-the-Solent are linked.

They've released CCTV of a man after a door panel at a Co-op on Fairfield Avenue was smashed last month.

Police believe they took place overnight between Thursday 19 July and the following morning.

No-one got into the store and nothing was taken. A man was seen acting suspiciously in the area.

He is described as:

- White

- 5ft 8ins tall

- Wearing a grey hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms, and had his face covered

At 06:16am on Friday 20 July police received a report that someone had tried to force a door and smash a window at the BP petrol station on Broom Way in Lee-on-the-Solent. No-one got into the building and nothing was taken. Two men were seen acting suspiciously in the area. One man was wearing a grey hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms, and had his face covered. The second man was wearing a dark hooded top with writing on the front, three-quarter length dark trousers, and dark shoes.

At 06:53am on Friday 20 July we received a report of someone forcing the shutters at the Shell Garage on Centre Way in Fareham. No cash was left in the till and nothing was taken. Again two men were seen acting suspiciously in the area. The first was wearing a grey hooded top, dark tracksuit bottoms, and black trainers. A photograph of this man is attached to this appeal. The second man was wearing black hooded top with a white motif on the front, dark three-quarter length trousers and dark boots.