Scarlett Moffatt Claps Back Online Trolls After Love Island 'Aftersun' Wardrobe Malfunction

30 July 2018, 12:29

Scarlett Moffatt Bra Aftersun Asset
Scarlett Moffatt Bra Aftersun Asset. Picture: ITV/Getty

Scarlett Moffatt is the latest victim of internet trolls after her bra was on show as she appeared as a guest on Love Island's Aftersun, and has clapped back at the haters, calling them out for affecting hers and other's confidence and self esteem.

Scarlett Moffatt was the latest famous face to appear on Love Island's Aftersun, and when her top slipped to show her bra underneath, internet trolls were quick to slam not only the star's underwear on display, but also her appearance and weight.

Love Island Quiz: What Happened Next?

Trolls commented on her need to use her own fitness DVD and made remarks about the apparent difference in her appearance on screen from her social media's, but Scarlett was having none of it and was quick to call out the body shamers in a series of Twitter posts.

Many others criticised Caroline Flack for not warning her that her bra was on full display, but the online hate went much further than simply pointing out the wardrobe malfunction.

Celebrities, (including Caroline Flack) such as Olivia Buckland and Iain Stirling leapt to Scarlett's defence and the star has had an outpouring of love online, something she later thanked fans for on her Instagram.

Scarlett Moffatt Posts Cryptic Message After Aftersun Bra Error
Scarlett Moffatt Posts Cryptic Message After Aftersun Bra Error. Picture: Instagram/Scarlett Moffatt

>Download Our Brand New App For All The Latest Love Island