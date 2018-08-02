Love Island Fallout Sees Sam Bird Follows Georgia Steel By Quitting The Group's WhatsApp

Love Island's Sam Bird And Georgia Steel Quit Group WhatsApp Group. Picture: Instagram/Twitter

Love Island couple Georgia Steel and Sam Bird have dramatically quit the WhatsApp group the cast have with each other, after Georgia branded Megan 'fake' in a heated rant, and Sam remained as 'loyal' as her, following suit.

After Georgia Steele quit the Love Island group's WhatsApp chat after branding Megan Barton Hanson 'fake' in a final rant to the cast, it has been revealed that Sam Bird swiftly followed suit and has also quit the group, turning the heat up on what's turning out to be a pretty awkward Love Island fallout.

It was Samira who initially revealed the drama that had gone down on the group message with Georgia, but now her Love Island beau, Frankie let it slip that Sam had also quit the - but was quick to add his was an error and was quickly re-added, writing: "sh** I left the wrong group".

He even went on to say he 'thinks' Georgia might be back in the group too, but can't be sure as "There's so much going on in that group you lose track".

Of everyone in the series, it was Georgia that clashed most with her fellow islanders, with it all first kicking off after that date where she and Jack (who was with Laura at the time) disagreed over who kissed who, with Georgia branded a liar, and the classic line about Georgia's 'loyalty' coming to exist.

Georgia Steel Fights With Ellie Brown In Love Island Villa. Picture: ITV

Since the villa, Georgia has spoken about the importance of 'creating your own identity' apart from the villa, and many suspect this was a subtle dig at the fellow islanders she left behind.

