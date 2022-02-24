Win The Ultimate Gamers Bundle This Winning Weekend

24 February 2022, 09:09 | Updated: 24 February 2022, 11:06

Win the Ultimate Gaming set-up this Winning Weekend
Win the Ultimate Gaming set-up this Winning Weekend. Picture: Global

It's an Ultimate Gamers Winning Weekend this weekend on Capital.

All weekend on Capital we're about to make your gamers dreams come true!

We're giving away the Ultimate Gamers set-up... and we mean ultimate.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win the ultimate gaming set up.

Here's what we're giving away:

  • Sony PlayStation 5 Digital console
  • LG 65inch LED Smart TV
  • Oculus Quest 2, all-in-one virtual reality headset and controllers
  • £100.00 e-Gift to spend on PlayStation
  • Winner’s choice of £50.00 Takeaway e-gift voucher; choose from Deliveroo/ Uber Eats/ Just Eat

Here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
  • 5am-9am with Will Cozens
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Aimee Vivian
  • 4pm-7pm with Rio Frederika
  • 7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam
  • 10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell

Sunday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
  • 5am-9am with Will Cozens
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Niall Gray
  • 4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40
  • 7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

