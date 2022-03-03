This Winning Weekend Win Tickets To Capital Weekender Live From Virgin Voyages

Winning Weekend: Win tickets to Capital Weekender Live. Picture: Global

This Winning Weekend we're giving away tickets to the launch party of Virgin Voyages' brand new cruise ship, Valiant Lady.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

All weekend on Capital we're giving away tickets to the ultimate launch party, on Virgin Voyages' brand new cruise ship Valiant Lady.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win tickets.

To celebrate the launch of Valiant Lady, Capital has assembled an incredible line-up of performances including the likes of Diplo and Tom Grennan, and we'll be filling the ship with Capital listeners for one huge night of partying on Friday 11th March!

After BRIT Award nominee and Jingle Bell Ball performer Tom Grennan puts on an exclusive live performance on the Manor Stage, MistaJam has assembled a world-class line-up of DJs for The Capital Weekender Live, an epic club night including Diplo, Camden Cox and James Hype for a set you don't want to miss.

Here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell

5am-9am with Will Cozens

9am-12pm with Rob Howard

12pm-4pm with Ant Payne

4pm-7pm with Rio Frederika

7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam

10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell



Sunday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell

5am-9am with Will Cozens

9am-12pm with Rob Howard

12pm-4pm with Niall Gray

4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40

7pm-10pm with Tom Watts

