This Winning Weekend Win Tickets To Lady Gaga's London Concert

Lady Gaga's bringing The Chromatica Ball to London. Picture: PH

This Winning Weekend we're giving away tickets to Lady Gaga's highly-anticipated London concert, The Chromatica Ball, this summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

All weekend on Capital we're giving away tickets to Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball Tour on Saturday 30 July at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win tickets.

After a two-year wait for The Chromatica Ball and four years since Gaga last performed in Europe, she's returning this summer with a headliner show at stadiums around the world, across 14 cities.

The stadium tour kicks off on 17 July and will run across two months this summer, wrapping in LA in September.

The Chromatica Ball is Lady Gaga's sixth headliner tour, where she'll finally perform her latest hit singles including the likes of 'Rain On Me', 'Stupid Love' and '1000 Doves' to thousands of Little Monsters.

Here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Tom Watts

5am-9am with Will Cozens

9am-12pm with Rob Howard

12pm-4pm with Ant Payne

4pm-7pm with Rio Frederika

7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam

10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell



Sunday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Tom Watts

5am-9am with Will Cozens

9am-12pm with Rob Howard

12pm-4pm with Niall Gray

4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40

7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

