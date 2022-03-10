This Winning Weekend Win Tickets To Lady Gaga's London Concert

10 March 2022, 08:00

Lady Gaga's bringing The Chromatica Ball to London
Lady Gaga's bringing The Chromatica Ball to London. Picture: PH

This Winning Weekend we're giving away tickets to Lady Gaga's highly-anticipated London concert, The Chromatica Ball, this summer.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

All weekend on Capital we're giving away tickets to Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball Tour on Saturday 30 July at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win tickets.

After a two-year wait for The Chromatica Ball and four years since Gaga last performed in Europe, she's returning this summer with a headliner show at stadiums around the world, across 14 cities.

The stadium tour kicks off on 17 July and will run across two months this summer, wrapping in LA in September.

The Chromatica Ball is Lady Gaga's sixth headliner tour, where she'll finally perform her latest hit singles including the likes of 'Rain On Me', 'Stupid Love' and '1000 Doves' to thousands of Little Monsters.

Here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Tom Watts
  • 5am-9am with Will Cozens
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Ant Payne
  • 4pm-7pm with Rio Frederika
  • 7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam
  • 10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell

Sunday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Tom Watts
  • 5am-9am with Will Cozens
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Niall Gray
  • 4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40
  • 7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    The Joker And The Queen artwork
    The Joker And The Queen
    Ed Sheeran feat. Taylor Swift
    itunes
  2. 2
    Where Did You Go artwork
    Where Did You Go
    Jax Jones ft. MNEK
    itunes
  3. 3
    Make Me Feel Good artwork
    Make Me Feel Good
    Belters Only Feat. Jazzy
    itunes
  4. 4
    Run artwork
    Run
    Becky Hill & Galantis
    itunes
  5. 5
    Where Are You Now artwork
    Where Are You Now
    Lost Frequencies feat. Calum Scott
    itunes
  6. 6
    House On Fire artwork
    House On Fire
    Mimi Webb
    itunes
  7. 7
    Hallucination artwork
    Hallucination
    Regard x Years & Years
  8. 8
    Down Under artwork
    Down Under
    Luude ft. Colin Hay
  9. 9
    Cold Heart artwork
    Cold Heart
    Elton John
    itunes
  10. 10
    Shivers artwork
    Shivers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  11. 11
    Bam Bam artwork
    Bam Bam
    Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  12. 12
    Anyone For You
    George Ezra
    itunes
  13. 13
    Beg For You artwork
    Beg For You
    Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama
    itunes
  14. 14
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  15. 15
    Peru (Remix) artwork
    Peru (Remix)
    Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  16. 16
    Light Switch artwork
    Light Switch
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  17. 17
    Remember artwork
    Remember
    Becky Hill & David Guetta
    itunes
  18. 18
    The Motto artwork
    The Motto
    Tiesto feat. Ava Max
    itunes
  19. 19
    Melody artwork
    Melody
    Sigala
    itunes
  20. 20
    Fingers Crossed
    Lauren Spencer-Smith
    itunes
  21. 21
    Complete Mess artwork
    Complete Mess
    5 Seconds of Summer
    itunes
  22. 22
    abcdefu artwork
    abcdefu
    GAYLE
    itunes
  23. 23
    Heat Waves artwork
    Heat Waves
    Glass Animals
    itunes
  24. 24
    Bad Habits
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    She's All I Wanna Be artwork
    She's All I Wanna Be
    Tate McCrae
    itunes
  26. 26
    Overpass Graffiti artwork
    Overpass Graffiti
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  27. 27
    Dancing Feet artwork
    Dancing Feet
    Kygo feat. DNCE
    itunes
  28. 28
    Don't Forget My Love artwork
    Don't Forget My Love
    Diplo and Miguel
    itunes
  29. 29
    Do It To It artwork
    Do It To It
    ACRAZE feat. Cherish
    itunes
  30. 30
    Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes) artwork
    Love Grows (Where My Rosemary Goes)
    Smyles
    itunes
  31. 31
    King artwork
    King
    Florence + The Machine
    itunes
  32. 32
    When I'm Gone artwork
    When I'm Gone
    Alesso & Katy Perry
    itunes
  33. 33
    I'm Tired
    Labrinth & Zendaya
    itunes
  34. 34
    Boyfriend artwork
    Boyfriend
    Dove Cameron
    itunes
  35. 35
    We Don't Talk About Bruno artwork
    We Don't Talk About Bruno
    Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro...
    itunes
  36. 36
    Sweet Talker artwork
    Sweet Talker
    Years & Years & Galantis
    itunes
  37. 37
    Starlight
    Dave
    itunes
  38. 38
    Easy On Me artwork
    Easy On Me
    Adele
    itunes
  39. 39
    Seventeen Going Under artwork
    Seventeen Going Under
    Sam Fender
    itunes
  40. 40
    Blinding Lights artwork
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Jonathan Bailey felt he had to hide his sexuality

Bridgerton's Jonathon Bailey Reveals 'Pressure To Hide Sexuality'

News

Kourtney Kardashian has come under fire for agreeing with Kim over her 'work harder' ethic

Kourtney Kardashian Saying Work ‘Isn’t A Priority’ Resurfaces After Agreeing With Kim On ‘Work Harder’ Ethic

News

The Malone family shared tributes online

Gogglebox Family The Malones Announce Heartbreaking Death Of Beloved Dog

News

Kim Kardashian and her sisters have been facing backlash following comments about work ethic

Former Kardashians Staff Share 'Toxic' Stories Amid Backlash Over Kim’s Work Ethic Advice

News