This Winning Weekend Win Tickets To Lady Gaga's London Concert
10 March 2022, 08:00
This Winning Weekend we're giving away tickets to Lady Gaga's highly-anticipated London concert, The Chromatica Ball, this summer.
All weekend on Capital we're giving away tickets to Lady Gaga's The Chromatica Ball Tour on Saturday 30 July at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win tickets.
After a two-year wait for The Chromatica Ball and four years since Gaga last performed in Europe, she's returning this summer with a headliner show at stadiums around the world, across 14 cities.
The stadium tour kicks off on 17 July and will run across two months this summer, wrapping in LA in September.
The Chromatica Ball is Lady Gaga's sixth headliner tour, where she'll finally perform her latest hit singles including the likes of 'Rain On Me', 'Stupid Love' and '1000 Doves' to thousands of Little Monsters.
