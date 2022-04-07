This Winning Weekend Win Tickets To Harry Styles' London Concert

7 April 2022, 08:00 | Updated: 7 April 2022, 17:25

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to Harry Styles' Wembley Stadium concert!

From Friday on Capital we're giving away tickets to Harry Styles' long-awaited 'Fine Line' tour, 'Love on Tour' on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 June.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win tickets.

Your first chance to win will be on Capital Breakfast with Roman, Sian and Sonny this Friday!

Harry fans have been waiting three years for their idol to perform in the UK and he's finally able to bring his worldwide tour to his homeland this summer as part of his stadium tour across Europe.

Here are the full details on this week's Winning Weekend prize:

  • A pair of tickets to see Harry Styles at Wembley Stadium
  • Accommodation for one night for two people
  • £250 spending money

In the meantime, here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Kemi Rodgers
  • 5am-9am with Niall Gray
  • 9am-12pm with Rio Fredrika
  • 12pm-4pm with Jay London
  • 4pm-7pm with Kamilla Rose
  • 7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
  • 10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell

Sunday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Kemi Rodgers
  • 5am-9am with Niall Gray
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Jay London
  • 4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40
  • 7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

