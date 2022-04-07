This Winning Weekend Win Tickets To Harry Styles' London Concert

Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend. Picture: Global

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to Harry Styles' Wembley Stadium concert!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

From Friday on Capital we're giving away tickets to Harry Styles' long-awaited 'Fine Line' tour, 'Love on Tour' on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 June.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win tickets.

Your first chance to win will be on Capital Breakfast with Roman, Sian and Sonny this Friday!

Harry fans have been waiting three years for their idol to perform in the UK and he's finally able to bring his worldwide tour to his homeland this summer as part of his stadium tour across Europe.

Here are the full details on this week's Winning Weekend prize:

A pair of tickets to see Harry Styles at Wembley Stadium

Accommodation for one night for two people

£250 spending money

In the meantime, here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Kemi Rodgers

5am-9am with Niall Gray

9am-12pm with Rio Fredrika

12pm-4pm with Jay London

4pm-7pm with Kamilla Rose

7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell

10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell



Sunday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Kemi Rodgers

5am-9am with Niall Gray

9am-12pm with Rob Howard

12pm-4pm with Jay London

4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40

7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

