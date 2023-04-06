Capital’s Lucozade Zero Winning Weekend!

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
6 April 2023, 17:00 | Updated: 6 April 2023, 17:07
This entire Easter Weekend you can win the chance to live your best life!
This Winning Weekend we're giving you the chance to win some incredible prizes, including skydiving, a spa day, glamping, jumping on the world's fastest zipline, heading on a city break and even bungee jumping.
Loads of prizes are up for grabs, and you get to pick which one you want to live your best life!
Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend on Friday 7th, Saturday 8th, Sunday 9th and Monday 10th April for your chance to win.
Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!
Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)
Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)
Here's when to listen for your chance to win!
1. Online via Global Player's Website
2. Via the Global Player mobile app
3. On Smart Speakers
4. Through Your TV
5. On DAB Digital and Radio