6 April 2023, 17:00 | Updated: 6 April 2023, 17:07

Capital’s Lucozade Zero Winning Weekend! Picture: Global
This entire Easter Weekend you can win the chance to live your best life!

This Winning Weekend we're giving you the chance to win some incredible prizes, including skydiving, a spa day, glamping, jumping on the world's fastest zipline, heading on a city break and even bungee jumping.

Loads of prizes are up for grabs, and you get to pick which one you want to live your best life!

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend on Friday 7th, Saturday 8th, Sunday 9th and Monday 10th April for your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Here's when to listen for your chance to win!

  • 8am-4pm on Friday
  • 8am-4pm on Saturday
  • 8am-4pm on Sunday
  • 8am-5pm on Monday

Read the full T&Cs here.

