Capital Up Close Presents Leigh Anne Winning Weekend!

11 August 2023, 16:00 | Updated: 11 August 2023, 16:25

It's a Capital Up Close Presents Leigh Anne Winning Weekend!
It's a Capital Up Close Presents Leigh Anne Winning Weekend! Picture: Global

Listen to this article

Loading audio...
Capital FM

By Capital FM

This Winning Weekend you can win a pair of tickets to Capital Up Close Presents Leigh-Anne with Lucozade Zero.

We're giving you the chance to win two tickets to Capital Up Close Presents Leigh-Anne with Lucozade Zero, Leigh-Anne's first live gig since going solo.

As well as entry to the gig, we're sorting you with an overnight stay in Canary Wharf plus £500 spending money.

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend on Saturday 12th and Sunday 13th August for your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

We'll have even more chances to win access to Capital Up Close Presents Leigh-Anne with Lucozade Zero next week! Just make sure you listening to Capital for all the details.

There is a strict NO MOBILE PHONE policy during the named artist performance in place for this Event, so all Guests must hand their mobile phones in upon entry to the Venue and they will be available for collection after the artist’s set.

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Desire artwork
    Desire
    Calvin Harris & Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    Dance The Night
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Vampire artwork
    Vampire
    Olivia Rodrigo
    itunes
  4. 4
    What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture Barbie]
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  5. 5
    Disconnect artwork
    Disconnect
    Becky Hill feat. Chase & Status
    itunes
  6. 6
    MELTDOWN (feat. Drake)
    Travis Scott
    itunes
  7. 7
    Cruel Summer artwork
    Cruel Summer
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  8. 8
    I'm Just Ken artwork
    I'm Just Ken
    Ryan Gosling
    itunes
  9. 9
    I'm Just Ken artwork
    I'm Just Ken
    Ryan Gosling
    itunes
  10. 10
    Miracle (Mau P Remix) artwork
    Miracle (Mau P Remix)
    Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  11. 11
    Baddadan (feat. IRah, Flowdan, Trigga & Takura)
    Chase & Status & Bou
    itunes
  12. 12
    Rush artwork
    Rush
    Troye Sivan
    itunes
  13. 13
    Anti-Hero artwork
    Anti-Hero
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  14. 14
    Nothing Compares 2 U artwork
    Nothing Compares 2 U
    Sinead O'Connor
    itunes
  15. 15
    (It Goes Like) Nanana artwork
    (It Goes Like) Nanana
    Peggy Gou
    itunes
  16. 16
    0800 Heaven artwork
    0800 Heaven
    Nathan Dawe x Joel Corry x Ella Henderson
    itunes
  17. 17
    As It Was artwork
    As It Was
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  18. 18
    The Weekend artwork
    The Weekend
    Stormzy & RAYE
    itunes
  19. 19
    Unhealthy artwork
    Unhealthy
    Anne-Marie & Shania Twain
    itunes
  20. 20
    Speed Drive artwork
    Speed Drive
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  21. 21
    Calm Down
    Rema & Selena Gomez
    itunes
  22. 22
    Flowers artwork
    Flowers
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  23. 23
    Giving Me artwork
    Giving Me
    Jazzy
    itunes
  24. 24
    Padam Padam artwork
    Padam Padam
    Kylie Minogue
    itunes
  25. 25
    Good Love
    Hannah Laing & RoRo
    itunes
  26. 26
    How Does It Feel artwork
    How Does It Feel
    Tom Grennan
    itunes
  27. 27
    Dancing is Healing
    Rudimental,Charlotte Plank & Vibe Chemistry
    itunes
  28. 28
    Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]
    Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice
    itunes
  29. 29
    React artwork
    React
    Switch Disco & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  30. 30
    Bittersweet Goodbye artwork
    Bittersweet Goodbye
    Issey Cross
    itunes
  31. 31
    Eyes Closed
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  32. 32
    Million Dollar Bill
    Beyond Chicago,Majestic & Alex Mills
    itunes
  33. 33
    Who Told You artwork
    Who Told You
    J Hus feat. Drake
    itunes
  34. 34
    Wish You The Best
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  35. 35
    Blindside
    James Arthur
    itunes
  36. 36
    Baby Don't Hurt Me
    David Guetta,Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
    itunes
  37. 37
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  38. 38
    Whistle (D.O.Donk Remix) artwork
    Whistle (D.O.Donk Remix)
    Jax Jones & Calum Scott
    itunes
  39. 39
    Sprinter
    300
    itunes
  40. 40
    Pointless artwork
    Pointless
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Kylie Jenner began having kids in her early twenties and is now a mum of two

How Old Was Kylie Jenner When She Had Stormi And Aire?

News

All the songs featured on the Red, White & Royal Blue soundtrack

The Full ‘Red, White & Royal Blue’ Movie Soundtrack: All The Songs Played In The Film

News

Taylor Russell is an up and coming actress

Get To Know Taylor Russell: Age, Insta', Films & More

News

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

'1989 – Taylor's Version': Album Release Date, New Track List And All The Details

News