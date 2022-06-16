Win Tickets To See Calvin Harris This Winning Weekend

16 June 2022, 08:00 | Updated: 16 June 2022, 15:02

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to see Calvin Harris
This Winning Weekend we're sending you to see Calvin Harris. Picture: Global
All weekend we're giving away tickets to see Calvin Harris live in Glasgow!

This Winning Weekend we're sending you to see Calvin Harris at Hampden Park on Saturday 2 July!

Your first chance to win will be during Capital Breakfast on Friday. And then make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend for your chance to nab some tickets!

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Here are all the details on the prize:

  • A pair of seated tickets to see Calvin Harris at Hampden Park on Sat 2 July 2022
  • Travel to and from Glasgow
  • One night accommodation for two people in Glasgow (Sat 2 July)
  • £250 spending money.

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

  1. 1
    As It Was artwork
    As It Was
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  2. 2
    Space Man artwork
    Space Man
    Sam Ryder
    itunes
  3. 3
    Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
    Kate Bush
    itunes
  4. 4
    Potion artwork
    Potion
    Calvin Harris feat. Dua Lipa & Young Thug
    itunes
  5. 5
    Afraid To Feel artwork
    Afraid To Feel
    LF System
    itunes
  6. 6
    Green Green Grass artwork
    Green Green Grass
    George Ezra
    itunes
  7. 7
    I Like You (A Happier Song) artwork
    I Like You (A Happier Song)
    Post Malone feat. Doja Cat
    itunes
  8. 8
    Hold My Hand
    Lady Gaga
    itunes
  9. 9
    Where Are You Now artwork
    Where Are You Now
    Lost Frequencies feat. Calum Scott
    itunes
  10. 10
    Stay The Night artwork
    Stay The Night
    Sigala x Talia Mar
    itunes
  11. 11
    Music For a Sushi Restaurant artwork
    Music For a Sushi Restaurant
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  12. 12
    21 Reasons artwork
    21 Reasons
    Nathan Dawe feat. Ella Henderson
    itunes
  13. 13
    I Just Called artwork
    I Just Called
    Neiked x Anne-Marie x Latto
    itunes
  14. 14
    About Damn Time
    Lizzo
    itunes
  15. 15
    Shivers artwork
    Shivers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  16. 16
    Crazy What Love Can Do artwork
    Crazy What Love Can Do
    David Guetta & Becky Hill & Ella...
    itunes
  17. 17
    Where Did You Go artwork
    Where Did You Go
    Jax Jones feat. MNEK
    itunes
  18. 18
    Cold Heart artwork
    Cold Heart
    Elton John & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  19. 19
    House On Fire artwork
    House On Fire
    Mimi Webb
    itunes
  20. 20
    Bam Bam artwork
    Bam Bam
    Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 21
    Remind Me artwork
    Remind Me
    Tom Grennan
    itunes
  22. 22
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  23. 23
    IFTK artwork
    IFTK
    Tion Wayne x La Roux
    itunes
  24. 24
    First Class artwork
    First Class
    Jack Harlow
    itunes
  25. 25
    Big Energy (Remix)
    Latto & Mariah Carey (feat. DJ Khaled)
    itunes
  26. 26
    Overpass Graffiti artwork
    Overpass Graffiti
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  27. 27
    She's All I Wanna Be artwork
    She's All I Wanna Be
    Tate McRae
    itunes
  28. 28
    Yet To Come
    BTS
    itunes
  29. 29
    Late Night Talking artwork
    Late Night Talking
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  30. 30
    Don't Forget My Love artwork
    Don't Forget My Love
    Diplo feat. Miguel
    itunes
  31. 31
    Peru (Remix) artwork
    Peru (Remix)
    Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  32. 32
    2step
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  33. 33
    Heat Waves artwork
    Heat Waves
    Glass Animals
    itunes
  34. 34
    Last Last
    Burna Boy
    itunes
  35. 35
    Make Me Feel Good artwork
    Make Me Feel Good
    Belters Only Feat. Jazzy
    itunes
  36. 36
    Go
    Cat Burns
    itunes
  37. 37
    So Good artwork
    So Good
    Halsey
    itunes
  38. 38
    Anyone For You
    George Ezra
    itunes
  39. 39
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  40. 40
    Bad Habits
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
