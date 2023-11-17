It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Winning Weekend!

17 November 2023, 11:33

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Winning Weekend!
Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

This Winning Weekend you could win tickets to Capital's sold-out Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is sold out and we're giving you the chance to win tickets to the UK's biggest Christmas party.

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th November for your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Terms and conditions here.

Saturday:

  • Tate McRae
  • Nathan Dawe
  • Busted
  • Becky Hill
  • ArrDee
  • Jax Jones
  • Leigh-Anne
  • Tom Grennan
  • Alicia Keys

Sunday:

  • Zara Larsson
  • Jazzy
  • Rudimental
  • S Club
  • RAYE
  • Joel Corry
  • Rita Ora
  • Take That
  • Alicia Keys

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Now And Then artwork
    Now And Then
    The Beatles
    itunes
  2. 2
    Houdini artwork
    Houdini
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Golden artwork
    Golden
    Change+Check Choir & Joss Stone
    itunes
  4. 4
    Won't Forget You artwork
    Won't Forget You
    Jax Jones x D.O.D feat Ina Wroldsen
    itunes
  5. 5
    On My Love artwork
    On My Love
    Zara Larsson x David Guetta
    itunes
  6. 6
    Heart Still Beating
    Nathan Dawe & Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  7. 7
    Cruel Summer artwork
    Cruel Summer
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  8. 8
    Now That We Don't Talk (Taylor's Version) [From The Vault]
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  9. 9
    Calm Down
    Rema & Selena Gomez
    itunes
  10. 10
    Strangers artwork
    Strangers
    Kenya Grace
    itunes
  11. 11
    Prada
    RAYE, cassö, D-Block Europe
    itunes
  12. 12
    Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) artwork
    Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version)
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  13. 13
    Water artwork
    Water
    Tyla
    itunes
  14. 14
    Paint The Town Red artwork
    Paint The Town Red
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  15. 15
    Greedy artwork
    Greedy
    Tate McRae
    itunes
  16. 16
    This Life artwork
    This Life
    Take That
    itunes
  17. 17
    Vampire artwork
    Vampire
    Olivia Rodrigo
    itunes
  18. 18
    American Town artwork
    American Town
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  19. 19
    Stick Season artwork
    Stick Season
    Noah Kahan
    itunes
  20. 20
    adore u artwork
    adore u
    Fred Again.. & Obongjayar
    itunes
  21. 21
    Disconnect artwork
    Disconnect
    Becky Hill feat. Chase & Status
    itunes
  22. 22
    Lovin On Me artwork
    Lovin On Me
    Jack Harlow
    itunes
  23. 23
    Standing Next to You
    Jung Kook
    itunes
  24. 24
    Dreaming artwork
    Dreaming
    Marshmello, P!nk, Sting
    itunes
  25. 25
    DNA (Loving You) [feat. Hannah Boleyn]
    Billy Gillies
    itunes
  26. 26
    Anti-Hero artwork
    Anti-Hero
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  27. 27
    Asking artwork
    Asking
    Sonny Fodera & MK feat. Clementine...
    itunes
  28. 28
    Everleave artwork
    Everleave
    Alexandra Kay
    itunes
  29. 29
    Miracle (Mau P Remix) artwork
    Miracle (Mau P Remix)
    Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  30. 30
    Style (Taylor's Version)
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  31. 31
    Friend Of Mine artwork
    Friend Of Mine
    Jess Glynne
    itunes
  32. 32
    Used To Be Young artwork
    Used To Be Young
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  33. 33
    Lil Boo Thang artwork
    Lil Boo Thang
    Paul Russell
    itunes
  34. 34
    Pointless
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  35. 35
    Another Love
    Tom Odell
    itunes
  36. 36
    Dance The Night
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  37. 37
    All I Want For Christmas Is You artwork
    All I Want For Christmas Is You
    Mariah Carey
    itunes
  38. 38
    Rule The World (Everybody) artwork
    Rule The World (Everybody)
    NIIKO X SWAE, GUDFELLA, Tears for Fears,...
    itunes
  39. 39
    Flowers artwork
    Flowers
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  40. 40
    Hey DJ artwork
    Hey DJ
    Joel Corry
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
