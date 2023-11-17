It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Winning Weekend!

It's A Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Winning Weekend! Picture: Global

By Kathryn Knight

This Winning Weekend you could win tickets to Capital's sold-out Jingle Bell Ball with Barclaycard 2023.

Capital's Jingle Bell Ball is sold out and we're giving you the chance to win tickets to the UK's biggest Christmas party.

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend on Saturday 18th and Sunday 19th November for your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Saturday:

Tate McRae

Nathan Dawe

Busted

Becky Hill

ArrDee

Jax Jones

Leigh-Anne

Tom Grennan

Alicia Keys

Sunday:

Zara Larsson

Jazzy

Rudimental

S Club

RAYE

Joel Corry

Rita Ora

Take That

Alicia Keys

