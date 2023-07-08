Capital’s Ibiza Winning Weekend!

8 July 2023, 07:00

It's an Ibiza Winning Weekend!
It's an Ibiza Winning Weekend! Picture: Global

Capital FM

By Capital FM

This Winning Weekend you can win a pair of return flights to Ibiza.

We're sending you to Ibiza for the ultimate party weekend.

This Winning Weekend you can win a pair of return flights to Ibiza flying from London Stansted on Friday 14th July and returning on Sunday 16th July, PLUS we've got your accommodation sorted.

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend on Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th July for your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    0800 Heaven artwork
    0800 Heaven
    Nathan Dawe x Joel Corry x Ella Henderson
    itunes
  2. 2
    Padam Padam artwork
    Padam Padam
    Kylie Minogue
    itunes
  3. 3
    Wish You The Best
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  4. 4
    Don't Say Love artwork
    Don't Say Love
    Leigh-Anne
    itunes
  5. 5
    How Does It Feel
    Tom Grennan
    itunes
  6. 6
    Until I Found You artwork
    Until I Found You
    Stephen Sanchez
    itunes
  7. 7
    Miracle (Mau P Remix) artwork
    Miracle (Mau P Remix)
    Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  8. 8
    Who Told You artwork
    Who Told You
    J Hus feat. Drake
    itunes
  9. 9
    (It Goes Like) Nanana artwork
    (It Goes Like) Nanana
    Peggy Gou
    itunes
  10. 10
    Flowers artwork
    Flowers
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  11. 11
    As It Was artwork
    As It Was
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  12. 12
    Unhealthy artwork
    Unhealthy
    Anne-Marie & Shania Twain
    itunes
  13. 13
    Dance The Night
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  14. 14
    Forget Me artwork
    Forget Me
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  15. 15
    Toxic Trait artwork
    Toxic Trait
    Stormzy Feat. Fredo
    itunes
  16. 16
    Anti-Hero artwork
    Anti-Hero
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  17. 17
    Dancing is Healing
    Rudimental,Charlotte Plank & Vibe Chemistry
    itunes
  18. 18
    Whistle (D.O.Donk Remix) artwork
    Whistle (D.O.Donk Remix)
    Jax Jones & Calum Scott
    itunes
  19. 19
    Giving Me artwork
    Giving Me
    Jazzy
    itunes
  20. 20
    Good Love
    Hannah Laing & RoRo
    itunes
  21. 21
    React artwork
    React
    Switch Disco & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  22. 22
    Pointless
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  23. 23
    Million Dollar Bill
    Beyond Chicago,Majestic & Alex Mills
  24. 24
    Side Effects artwork
    Side Effects
    Becky Hill x Lewis Thompson
    itunes
  25. 25
    Popular artwork
    Popular
    The Weeknd feat. Playboi Carti & Madonna
    itunes
  26. 26
    Sprinter
    300
    itunes
  27. 27
    Calm Down
    Rema & Selena Gomez
    itunes
  28. 28
    Eyes Closed
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  29. 29
    Waffle House artwork
    Waffle House
    Jonas Brothers
    itunes
  30. 30
    Cold Heart artwork
    Cold Heart
    Elton John & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  31. 31
    Cruel Summer artwork
    Cruel Summer
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  32. 32
    I'm Good (Blue) artwork
    I'm Good (Blue)
    David Guetta feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  33. 33
    Baby Don't Hurt Me
    David Guetta,Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
    itunes
  34. 34
    Someone You Loved (Remix) artwork
    Someone You Loved (Remix)
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  35. 35
    Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]
    Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice
    itunes
  36. 36
    Vampire artwork
    Vampire
    Olivia Rodrigo
    itunes
  37. 37
    Before You Go artwork
    Before You Go
    Lewis Capaldi
    itunes
  38. 38
    Tattoo artwork
    Tattoo
    Loreen
    itunes
  39. 39
    Runaway artwork
    Runaway
    One Republic
    itunes
  40. 40
    Watermelon Sugar artwork
    Watermelon Sugar
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
