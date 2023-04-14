Capital’s giffgaff Winning Weekend!

Capital’s GiffGaff Winning Weekend! Picture: Global

This Winning Weekend you can win heaps of cash!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This Winning Weekend we're giving you the chance to win a load of cash to help you have a good weekend!

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend on Friday 14th, Saturday 15th and Sunday 16th April for your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Your first chance to win will be during Capital Breakfast on Friday morning.

Here's when to listen for your chance to win!

8am-6pm on Friday

7am-6pm on Saturday

7am-4pm on Sunday

