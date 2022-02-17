Win A Sunshine City Break For Two This Winning Weekend On Capital

17 February 2022, 08:10

Capital's Winning Weekend: Win a sunshine city break for two
Capital's Winning Weekend: Win a sunshine city break for two. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

All weekend on Capital we're sending you on a summer city break!

We're all about making sure you have the biggest year and best summer ever, so all weekend we're sending you on a summer city break all your mates will be jealous of!

All weekend we're giving away loads of incredible city breaks to locations including Milan, Barcelona, Lisbon and more incredible sun-soaked hotspots.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win your way to the ultimate summer break!

Here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
  • 5am-9am with Will Cozens
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Aimee Vivian
  • 4pm-7pm with Rio Frederika
  • 7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam
  • 10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell

Sunday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
  • 5am-9am with Will Cozens
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Niall Gray
  • 4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40
  • 7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

