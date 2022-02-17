Win A Sunshine City Break For Two This Winning Weekend On Capital

On Air Now
17 February 2022, 08:10
All weekend on Capital we're sending you on a summer city break!
We're all about making sure you have the biggest year and best summer ever, so all weekend we're sending you on a summer city break all your mates will be jealous of!
All weekend we're giving away loads of incredible city breaks to locations including Milan, Barcelona, Lisbon and more incredible sun-soaked hotspots.
Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win your way to the ultimate summer break!
Here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:
Saturday
Sunday
