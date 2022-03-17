Win The Ultimate Shopping Spree This Winning Weekend

17 March 2022, 12:06 | Updated: 17 March 2022, 14:59

Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend every weekend. Picture: Global
This Winning Weekend we're giving away The Ultimate Shopping Spree including an overnight stay in a hotel, dinner and cocktails, and of course cash to spend on whatever you fancy.

All weekend you could get your hands on the shopping experience of a life time as we give away The Ultimate Shopping Spree Winning Weekend.

We're giving you £1k to spend in Selfridges, overnight accommodation in a 4* hotel, and a three-course meal with cocktails as well as shopping experiences of a lifetime including a personal shopper. For the full prize details take a look below!

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Here's what you can win:

'The Ultimate Shopping Spree Winning Weekend'

  • Overnight accommodation in a 4* hotel in London, Birmingham or Manchester
  • Breakfast for two people in the hotel restaurant
  • Your own personal shopper in Selfridges (London, Birmingham or Manchester)
  • £1k to spend in one of the three Selfridges stores
  • Cocktails & a three course dinner at your choice of restaurant in London, Birmingham or Manchester
  • £200 to spend towards travel

In the meantime, here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Tom Watts
  • 5am-9am with Will Cozens
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Aimee Vivian
  • 4pm-7pm with Rio Frederika
  • 7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam
  • 10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell

Sunday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
  • 5am-9am with Will Cozens
  • 9am-12pm with Ant Payne
  • 12pm-4pm with Niall Gray
  • 4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40
  • 7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

