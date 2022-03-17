Win The Ultimate Shopping Spree This Winning Weekend

By Capital FM

This Winning Weekend we're giving away The Ultimate Shopping Spree including an overnight stay in a hotel, dinner and cocktails, and of course cash to spend on whatever you fancy.

All weekend you could get your hands on the shopping experience of a life time as we give away The Ultimate Shopping Spree Winning Weekend.

We're giving you £1k to spend in Selfridges, overnight accommodation in a 4* hotel, and a three-course meal with cocktails as well as shopping experiences of a lifetime including a personal shopper. For the full prize details take a look below!

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Here's what you can win:

'The Ultimate Shopping Spree Winning Weekend'

Overnight accommodation in a 4* hotel in London, Birmingham or Manchester

Breakfast for two people in the hotel restaurant

Your own personal shopper in Selfridges (London, Birmingham or Manchester)

£1k to spend in one of the three Selfridges stores

Cocktails & a three course dinner at your choice of restaurant in London, Birmingham or Manchester

£200 to spend towards travel

In the meantime, here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Tom Watts

5am-9am with Will Cozens

9am-12pm with Rob Howard

12pm-4pm with Aimee Vivian

4pm-7pm with Rio Frederika

7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam

10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell



Sunday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell

5am-9am with Will Cozens

9am-12pm with Ant Payne

12pm-4pm with Niall Gray

4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40

7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

