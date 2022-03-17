Win The Ultimate Shopping Spree This Winning Weekend
17 March 2022, 12:06 | Updated: 17 March 2022, 14:59
This Winning Weekend we're giving away The Ultimate Shopping Spree including an overnight stay in a hotel, dinner and cocktails, and of course cash to spend on whatever you fancy.
All weekend you could get your hands on the shopping experience of a life time as we give away The Ultimate Shopping Spree Winning Weekend.
We're giving you £1k to spend in Selfridges, overnight accommodation in a 4* hotel, and a three-course meal with cocktails as well as shopping experiences of a lifetime including a personal shopper. For the full prize details take a look below!
Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!
Here's what you can win:
'The Ultimate Shopping Spree Winning Weekend'
- Overnight accommodation in a 4* hotel in London, Birmingham or Manchester
- Breakfast for two people in the hotel restaurant
- Your own personal shopper in Selfridges (London, Birmingham or Manchester)
- £1k to spend in one of the three Selfridges stores
- Cocktails & a three course dinner at your choice of restaurant in London, Birmingham or Manchester
- £200 to spend towards travel
In the meantime, here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:
Saturday
- 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Tom Watts
- 5am-9am with Will Cozens
- 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
- 12pm-4pm with Aimee Vivian
- 4pm-7pm with Rio Frederika
- 7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam
- 10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell
Sunday
- 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
- 5am-9am with Will Cozens
- 9am-12pm with Ant Payne
- 12pm-4pm with Niall Gray
- 4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40
- 7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill
