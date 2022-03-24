Win Tickets To Cinch Presents Creamfields South This Winning Weekend

24 March 2022, 08:00 | Updated: 24 March 2022, 12:11

Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend every weekend
Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend every weekend. Picture: Global

This Winning Weekend we're giving you a pair of Gold 3 day camping tickets and the ultimate festival experience at Cinch presents Creamfields South.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We're sorting your summer plans this Winning Weekend by giving away Gold 3 day tickets to Cinch presents Creamfields South all weekend.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

The prize includes everything you need for the most luxurious festival weekend, including access to the pamper parlour and the hospitality arena.

Here are all the details on this week's Winning Weekend prize:

  • Gold 3 day camping tickets + £100 towards your travel
  • Gold package includes access to the Gold campsite which features 'proper' toilets, showers, pamper parloud, 34-hour manned Info Hub and free car parking.
  • Access to the exclusive Hospitality Arena on site which will serve you a complimentary meal each day.
  • The Hospitality Arena also includes 'proper toilets', indoor and outdoor seating areas, leather sofas, wooden flooring, plus access to various exclusive concessions inside the hospitality arena (chargeable).

In the meantime, here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
  • 5am-9am with Will Cozens
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Aimee Vivian
  • 4pm-7pm with Rio Frederika
  • 7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam
  • 10pm-12.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell

Sunday

  • 12.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
  • 5am-9am with Will Cozens
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Niall Gray
  • 4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40
  • 7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

