Win Tickets To Cinch Presents Creamfields South This Winning Weekend

Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend every weekend. Picture: Global

This Winning Weekend we're giving you a pair of Gold 3 day camping tickets and the ultimate festival experience at Cinch presents Creamfields South.

We're sorting your summer plans this Winning Weekend by giving away Gold 3 day tickets to Cinch presents Creamfields South all weekend.

The prize includes everything you need for the most luxurious festival weekend, including access to the pamper parlour and the hospitality arena.

Here are all the details on this week's Winning Weekend prize:

Gold 3 day camping tickets + £100 towards your travel

Gold package includes access to the Gold campsite which features 'proper' toilets, showers, pamper parloud, 34-hour manned Info Hub and free car parking.

Access to the exclusive Hospitality Arena on site which will serve you a complimentary meal each day.

The Hospitality Arena also includes 'proper toilets', indoor and outdoor seating areas, leather sofas, wooden flooring, plus access to various exclusive concessions inside the hospitality arena (chargeable).

In the meantime, here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell

5am-9am with Will Cozens

9am-12pm with Rob Howard

12pm-4pm with Aimee Vivian

4pm-7pm with Rio Frederika

7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam

10pm-12.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell



Sunday

12.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell

5am-9am with Will Cozens

9am-12pm with Rob Howard

12pm-4pm with Niall Gray

4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40

7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

