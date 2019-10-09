WATCH: Roman Kemp Endures A Vigorous Rugby Training Session

Roman Kemp trained with the Leeds Rhinos as part of his challenge for Global's Make Some Noise.

On the second day of his #NoMoneyRoadTrip, Roman Kemp was challenged by Little Mix's Jesy Nelson to join the Leeds Rhinos, a professional rugby league club.

After he busked using nothing but Lewis Capaldi's songs, Roman Kemp made his way to the training ground, where he was met by two professional players - Stevie Ward and Courtney Hill - who put him through his paces.

Roman was forced to do a series of drills, and successfully score a try in order to win a free massage by a professional.

And, on the other hand, if he didn't do well in training, he'd still get a massage... Even if it was from Producer Joe.

Roman Kemp joined the Leeds Rhinos. Picture: Capital

The No Money Road Trip will see Roman face the daunting task of travelling 1,000 miles around the UK to present five breakfast shows in five days, but without money or the help of his phone.