WATCH: Roman Kemp Gets Punished For Failing A Scottish Spelling Bee

As part of his #NoMoneyRoadTrip, Niall Horan challenged Roman Kemp to take on a school spelling bee, only for him to fail. Miserably.

While on his No Money Road Trip, celebrities are surprising Roman Kemp with challenges throughout his journey for Global's Make Some Noise.

And on the first day, Niall Horan told Roman that he had to visit Lewis Capaldi's old school, St Kentigern's RC Academy, and spell a few simple words.

In an attempt to win some thermal socks for his journey, it was up to Roman to spell 'Sauchiehall Street'; a main street in Glasgow. Unfortunately for Roman, he couldn't, and in fact spelled it as "S-O-C-K-E-Y-H-A-L-L".

This resulted in a group of students taking Roman outside, sitting him down, and pelting him with flour and water for the rest of his journey.

From there, Roman was sent to Edinburgh, for his second task, sent by Lewis Capaldi. Listen to Roman's #NoMoneyRoadTrip to find out how he got along.

Roman's No Money Road Trip will see Roman face the daunting task of travelling 1,000 miles around the UK to present five breakfast shows in five days, but without money or the help of his phone.