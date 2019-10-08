WATCH: Roman Kemp Sings Lewis Capaldi Karaoke In The Middle Of Edinburgh

Roman Kemp attempted to raise £30 for Global's Make Some Noise by busking using only Lewis Capaldi's hits.

After trying (and failing) to nail a spelling bee on his No Money Road Trip, Lewis Capaldi challenged Roman Kemp to serenade the people of Edinburgh with his songs.

It was up to Roman to make over £30, within 30 minutes, singing two songs - 'Hold Me While You Wait', and 'Someone You Loved'.

Roman joined a guitarist to serenade passersby in Edinburgh, and after a few shaky notes - well, maybe a bit more than 'a few' - Roman managed to earn well over £30.

For his reward, he was handed a poncho to help him sleep through Scotland's grey weather.

This comes after Roman visited Lewis Capaldi's old school, and attempted to nail a spelling bee, in order to earn thermal socks, but instead got punished by getting coated in water and flour.

If @romankemp manages to win over the people of Scotland with his serenading, he'll bag himself a poncho. 🌧️

If he doesn't, he'll have to scream "𝐈'𝐌 𝐀𝐍 𝐈𝐃𝐈𝐎𝐓" into a megaphone. (As if we didn't already know...) 📢



🎵 https://t.co/3pTd0ZGn9F | #NoMoneyRoadTrip pic.twitter.com/fLaciGaxBk — Capital (@CapitalOfficial) October 7, 2019

Roman’s No Money Road Trip will see Roman face the daunting task of travelling 1,000 miles around the UK to present five breakfast shows in five days, but without money or the help of his phone.