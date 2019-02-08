Emily Atack Joins Rob Howard To Guest Host Capital Breakfast All Week

8 February 2019, 10:37

Emily Atack joins Rob Howard to guest host Capital Breakfast
Emily Atack joins Rob Howard to guest host Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

The I'm A Celebrity... star is taking over Capital Breakfast for a whole week as she guest hosts with Rob Howard.

Emily Atack is catching up with Rob Howard, to help him guest host Capital Breakfast every weekday morning - from 6AM-10AM.

While Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay take a week off, the I'm A Celebrity... star is acting as guest host.

> Emily Atack Hit Back At A Bodyshamer Who Tried To Stop Her Eating, In The Best Way

The comedian is set to join Rob every morning, where she'll be chatting about all of the latest celebrity news and gossip, while dropping bop after bop.

Last time the The Inbetweeners star stopped by, Emily pranked dialled Jack Fincham, pretending to be Dani Dyer... It just, erm, didn't go quite to plan.

> Grab Our App, So You Don't Miss A Second Of Emily Atack On Capital

You can listen to Emily Atack on Capital Breakfast every weekday morning next week.

Shows & Presenters

See more Shows & Presenters

Roman Kemp

Roman Kemp

JJ

JJ

Marvin Humes

Marvin Humes

Will Manning

Will Manning

Capital Playlist

See more Capital Playlist

Perfect To Me artwork

Perfect To Me Anne Marie

Download 'Perfect To Me' on iTunes
7 Rings artwork

7 Rings Ariana Grande

Download '7 Rings' on iTunes
thank u, next artwork

thank u, next Ariana Grande

Download 'thank u, next' on iTunes
Sweet But Psycho artwork

Sweet But Psycho Ava Max

Download 'Sweet But Psycho' on iTunes
I Found You artwork

I Found You Benny Blanco & Calvin Harris

Download 'I Found You' on iTunes
Eastside artwork

Eastside Benny Blanco, Halsey & Khalid

Download 'Eastside' on iTunes

Latest Videos

See more Latest Videos

Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus working on Dolly Parton tribute performance

WATCH: Miley Cyrus & Shawn Mendes Rehearse For Their Dolly Parton Duet

Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande fantasises about breaking up a couple in new music video

Ariana Grande Steals A Man's Girl In 'break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored' Video

Ariana Grande

Kourney Kardashian is 'obsessed' with Kanye KUWTK trailer shows

KUWTK Trailer: Kourtney Kardashian Revealed To Be 'Obsessed With Kanye West'

News

James Corden grills Hailey Baldwin over Fyre Festival payment

Hailey Baldwin Reveals 'Generous' Fyre Festival Pay Check

News

Gemma Collins called a shaman to cleanse the Dancing On Ice rink.

WATCH: Gemma Collins Brought A Shaman To Cleanse The Bad Energy From The Dancing On Ice Rink

TV & Film