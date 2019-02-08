Emily Atack Joins Rob Howard To Guest Host Capital Breakfast All Week

Emily Atack joins Rob Howard to guest host Capital Breakfast. Picture: Capital

The I'm A Celebrity... star is taking over Capital Breakfast for a whole week as she guest hosts with Rob Howard.

Emily Atack is catching up with Rob Howard, to help him guest host Capital Breakfast every weekday morning - from 6AM-10AM.

While Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay take a week off, the I'm A Celebrity... star is acting as guest host.

> Emily Atack Hit Back At A Bodyshamer Who Tried To Stop Her Eating, In The Best Way

The comedian is set to join Rob every morning, where she'll be chatting about all of the latest celebrity news and gossip, while dropping bop after bop.

Last time the The Inbetweeners star stopped by, Emily pranked dialled Jack Fincham, pretending to be Dani Dyer... It just, erm, didn't go quite to plan.

> Grab Our App, So You Don't Miss A Second Of Emily Atack On Capital

You can listen to Emily Atack on Capital Breakfast every weekday morning next week.