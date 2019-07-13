WATCH: Dani Dyer Takes On The Tennis Grunt Challenge At Wimbledon

Dani Dyer may be the queen of Love Island, but that doesn't mean she's above a good ol' grunt challenge.

Dani Dyer... the nation's sweetheart, everyone's favourite Love Islander and all-round beaut of a woman. So, when we we announced that she'd be joining Rob Howard every Saturday and Sunday this Summer, the first thought that wouldn't of crossed your mind was: a tennis grunt off!

Well, it's happened. And it is as glorious as you'd imagine.

Dani Dyer and Rob Howard's tennis grunt challenge. Picture: Capital

They may not have the same skills as Serena or ferociousness of Federer but the double team of Dyer and Howard gave it their all when it came to embarrassing themselves in the home of tennis.

