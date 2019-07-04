Dani Dyer Joins Rob Howard To Present Capital's Weekend Breakfast This Summer!

Dani Dyer joins Rob Howard to present Capital weekend breakfast this summer. Picture: Global

Love Island champ Dani Dyer is joining Rob Howard to present Capital weekend breakfast every Saturday and Sunday 11am-12pm.

The reigning queen of Love Island Dani Dyer is joining Capital to co-host weekend breakfast on the UK’s no.1 hit music station this summer.

Starting this Sunday, July 7th, we're turning up the heat as the chattiest star in the business will join Capital’s Rob Howard every Saturday and Sunday from 11am – 12pm

We've loved having Dani in so much over the last year it's only right she joins us more regularly and she can't wait to get stuck in.

She said: "I’m super excited to be joining the Capital team for the summer!

"I always have so much fun when I’m on Capital and it’s going to be such a laugh presenting with Rob.

"We’ll be playing the biggest tunes of the summer and chatting all things Love Island so make sure you join us every weekend!"

Dani Dyer joins Rob Howard 11am-12pm Saturday and Sunday. Picture: Global

