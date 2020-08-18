Listen Again To RAYE's Takeover Of The Capital Weekender

Listen to RAYE on The Capital Weekender again. Picture: Capital

RAYE joined Coco Cole to takeover The Capital Weekender, chat about her very showbiz life and drop some bangers. You can now relive that wild moment on Global Player.

During lockdown, Friday nights can be pretty tame. Or so we thought until RAYE caught up with The Capital Weekender, and joined Coco Cole to thrown one big house party.

The 'Natalie Don't' singer handpicked some of her favourite dance remixes on Friday, 14 August, and if you missed out (or even if you want to party all over again) you can on Global Player.

RAYE came face-to-face - or should we say face-to-belly? - with Coco Cole after she slapped some lipstick on her belly button and recreated one of the 'Tequila' singer's most iconic TikTok videos.

She also gave us some inside gossip about her good friend David Guetta, and said that he often drops songs that the pair have recorded, but never officially released.

Whether you missed RAYE's appearance on The Capital Weekender, or just want to relive it again, you can. Just head over to Global Player, and make sure you're ready to rave.

> Grab Our App For All Of The Special Guests Over On The Capital Weekender