It's An Olivia Rodrigo Winning Weekend!

15 September 2023, 11:50

It's an Olivia Rodrigo Winning Weekend!
It's an Olivia Rodrigo Winning Weekend! Picture: Global

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

By Kathryn Knight

This Winning Weekend you can win tickets to see Olivia Rodrigo, before they even go on sale.

Olivia Rodrigo announced her international tour on Thursday, confirming she'll be taking her second album, which includes songs like 'Bad Idea Right?', 'Vampire' and 'Get Him Back', on the road.

We're giving you the chance to win tickets to see Olivia when she brings her 'GUTS World Tour' to the UK in 2024.

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend on Saturday 16th and Sunday 17th September for your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Terms and conditions here.

Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road with 'GUTS World Tour'
Olivia Rodrigo is hitting the road with 'GUTS World Tour'. Picture: Live Nation

