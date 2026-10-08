Who is Sharon Rooney? Age, movies and TV shows, where she's from and more

Sharon Rooney has starred in some big TV and movies during her career. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What Barbie was Sharon Rooney in the movie? And what else has she been in? Here's everything you need to know about the actress including her net worth.

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Sharon Rooney is a TV and movie star who has currently swapped the big screen for the small as she stars in The Celebrity Traitors.

The actress fist rose to fame in 2013 but become more of a household name when she appeared alongside Margot Robbie in the Barbie movie.

With an incredible career behind her, Sharon has done a great job at keeping her private and romantic life out of the public eye. And no, she's not related to Wayne and Coleen.

Here's everything you need to know including age, where she's from, her net worth and all the shows she's been in.

Sharoon Rooney's biggest movie role comes in the form of Barbie. Picture: Getty

How old is Sharon Rooney?

Born on October 22nd, 1988, Sharon is about to turn 38-years-old in 2026.

Where is Sharon Rooney from?

A proud Scots, Sharon is from Glasgow, Scotland where she still lives.

What TV shows and movies has Sharon Rooney been in?

At 38, Sharon has had an incredible career and starred in some of the biggest shows in the past decade.

Although, it was her 2023 role in Barbie, where she played Lawyer Barbie, that really made her a huge name. Other credits include:

My Mad Fat Diary

Daddy Issues

Nightsleeper

Two Doors Down

Jerk

Finding Alice

Dumbo

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain

Hector

Sharon Rooney currently lives in Glasgow, Scotland where she grew up. Picture: Sharon Rooney/Instagram

What is Sharon Rooney's net worth?

Sharon's net worth is below the million pound mark but we don't think that will be for long. She's estimated to be worth £500,000 in 2026.

Does Sharon Rooney have a partner?

Incredibly private, it is not known whether Sharon has a romantic partner or not.

What is Sharon Rooney's Instagram?

You can follow all of Sharon's adventures on her Instagram account @sharon_rooney.

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