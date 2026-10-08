Who is Joanne McNally? Age, where she's from, career and dating history

Joanne McNally is a successful female comedian and podcaster. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Does Joanne McNally have a boyfriend? And what is her height? Here's everything you need to know about the podcaster and comedian.

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Joanne McNally first rose to fame around 2014 when she quit her public relations job to become a stand-up comedian.

Now, with multiple tours to brag about plus a successful podcast with fellow celebrity Vogue Williams, she's become one of the biggest females in the business.

Here's everything you need to know about Joanne including her age, where she's from and her dating career.

We're also taking a closer look at her career and rumoured net worth.

Joanne McNally has completed a number of successful tours around the world. Picture: Getty

How old is Joanne McNally?

Born on May 7th 1983, Joanne celebrated her 43rd birthday in 2026.

She uses her age and the topic of women getting older as material for many of her jokes and shows.

Where is Joanne McNally from?

If her accent wasn't clue enough, Joanne was born in County Roscommon, Ireland, but grew up in Killiney, Dublin.

Joanne has openly spoke about how she was adopted as a child and how she recently reunited with her birth parents. She's revealed she's been in touch with her mother and father and also flew to Australia, where her dad now lives, to meet her four half brothers.

At the time, on Instagram she said: "When you’ve never looked like anyone before, meeting my half brothers was wild."

How tall is Joanne McNally?

Joanne measures in at 5ft 7inches tall which is around 1.73meters.

What has Joanne McNally done in her career and what is her net worth?

Comedy is the focus of all of Joanne's work as she has completed many stand-up comedy gigs during her.

She's completed a number of successful tours, including the cleverly named The Prosecco Express and Pinotphile. The TV star has also appeared on Taskmaster and Backstage with Katherine Ryan.

Joanne is also one half of the duo who makes the incredibly funny podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me. Joining pal Vogue, they started the series in 2021 after Joanne was actually ignored by her therapist.

With such a credible career behind her, she is estimated to have a net worth of around £1million.

Joanne McNally is currently single after leaving her ex-boyfriend two years ago. Picture: Joanne McNally/Instagram

Who is Joanne McNally's boyfriend?

Joanne is currently single after splitting from her boyfriend actor Alan Bryne in 2024.

After meeting on celebrity dating app Raya, the couple were together for around two years before separating. Neither have confirmed a reason behind the split.

Does Joanne McNally have Instagram?

Of course! She has over 650k followers and can be found sharing all her humour over at @joannemcnally.

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