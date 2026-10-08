Who is Joanne McNally? Age, where she's from, career and dating history

On Air Now
The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill 7pm - 10pm
8 October 2026, 19:50
Does Joanne McNally have a boyfriend? And what is her height? Here's everything you need to know about the podcaster and comedian.
Joanne McNally first rose to fame around 2014 when she quit her public relations job to become a stand-up comedian.
Now, with multiple tours to brag about plus a successful podcast with fellow celebrity Vogue Williams, she's become one of the biggest females in the business.
Here's everything you need to know about Joanne including her age, where she's from and her dating career.
We're also taking a closer look at her career and rumoured net worth.
Born on May 7th 1983, Joanne celebrated her 43rd birthday in 2026.
She uses her age and the topic of women getting older as material for many of her jokes and shows.
If her accent wasn't clue enough, Joanne was born in County Roscommon, Ireland, but grew up in Killiney, Dublin.
Joanne has openly spoke about how she was adopted as a child and how she recently reunited with her birth parents. She's revealed she's been in touch with her mother and father and also flew to Australia, where her dad now lives, to meet her four half brothers.
At the time, on Instagram she said: "When you’ve never looked like anyone before, meeting my half brothers was wild."
Joanne measures in at 5ft 7inches tall which is around 1.73meters.
Comedy is the focus of all of Joanne's work as she has completed many stand-up comedy gigs during her.
She's completed a number of successful tours, including the cleverly named The Prosecco Express and Pinotphile. The TV star has also appeared on Taskmaster and Backstage with Katherine Ryan.
Joanne is also one half of the duo who makes the incredibly funny podcast, My Therapist Ghosted Me. Joining pal Vogue, they started the series in 2021 after Joanne was actually ignored by her therapist.
With such a credible career behind her, she is estimated to have a net worth of around £1million.
Joanne is currently single after splitting from her boyfriend actor Alan Bryne in 2024.
After meeting on celebrity dating app Raya, the couple were together for around two years before separating. Neither have confirmed a reason behind the split.
Of course! She has over 650k followers and can be found sharing all her humour over at @joannemcnally.