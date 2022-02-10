This Weekend On Capital It’s A Justin Bieber Valentine’s Winning Weekend!

This Weekend On Capital It’s A Justin Bieber Valentine’s Winning Weekend! Picture: Global

By Capital FM

We're sending one lucky Justin Bieber fan and a friend to see their idol live... on his Justice World Tour.



Every show this weekend we’re sending you and a special friend to see one the world’s hottest hit music stars…Justin Bieber…on his World Tour!

Bieber announced his tour dates at the end of last year and, naturally, tickets sold out instantly as it's the first time in five years the pop icon is hitting the road!

But we've got the chance to win your way in as we give away tickets across the whole weekend.

We've got more info to follow, so keep your eyes peeled to this page!

In the meantime, here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell

5am-9am with Will Cozens

9am-12pm with Rob Howard

12pm-4pm with Aimee Vivian

4pm-7pm with Niall Gray

7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam

10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell

Sunday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell

5am-9am with Will Cozens

9am-12pm with Rob Howard

12pm-4pm with Niall Gray

4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40

7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

