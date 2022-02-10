This Weekend On Capital It’s A Justin Bieber Valentine’s Winning Weekend!

10 February 2022, 08:08

This Weekend On Capital It’s A Justin Bieber Valentine’s Winning Weekend!
This Weekend On Capital It’s A Justin Bieber Valentine’s Winning Weekend! Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

We're sending one lucky Justin Bieber fan and a friend to see their idol live... on his Justice World Tour.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Every show this weekend we’re sending you and a special friend to see one the world’s hottest hit music stars…Justin Bieber…on his World Tour!

Bieber announced his tour dates at the end of last year and, naturally, tickets sold out instantly as it's the first time in five years the pop icon is hitting the road!

But we've got the chance to win your way in as we give away tickets across the whole weekend.

We've got more info to follow, so keep your eyes peeled to this page!

In the meantime, here's who's taking over the Capital schedule during our Winning Weekend:

Saturday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
  • 5am-9am with Will Cozens
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Aimee Vivian
  • 4pm-7pm with Niall Gray
  • 7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam
  • 10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell

Sunday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
  • 5am-9am with Will Cozens
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Niall Gray
  • 4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40
  • 7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Where Are You Now artwork
    Where Are You Now
    Lost Frequencies feat. Calum Scott
    itunes
  2. 2
    Make Me Feel Good artwork
    Make Me Feel Good
    Belters Only Feat. Jazzy
    itunes
  3. 3
    Peru (Remix) artwork
    Peru (Remix)
    Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  4. 4
    Beg For You artwork
    Beg For You
    Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama
    itunes
  5. 5
    We Don't Talk About Bruno artwork
    We Don't Talk About Bruno
    Adassa, Stephanie Beatriz, Mauro...
    itunes
  6. 6
    Everything's Electric artwork
    Everything's Electric
    Liam Gallagher
    itunes
  7. 7
    Anyone For You artwork
    Anyone For You
    George Ezra
    itunes
  8. 8
    Melody artwork
    Melody
    Sigala
    itunes
  9. 9
    Sacrifice artwork
    Sacrifice
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  10. 10
    Shivers artwork
    Shivers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  11. 11
    Light Switch artwork
    Light Switch
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  12. 12
    Cold Heart artwork
    Cold Heart
    Elton John
    itunes
  13. 13
    Fingers Crossed artwork
    Fingers Crossed
    Lauren Spencer-Smith
    itunes
  14. 14
    Overpass Graffiti artwork
    Overpass Graffiti
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  15. 15
    abcdefu artwork
    abcdefu
    GAYLE
    itunes
  16. 16
    Where Did You Go artwork
    Where Did You Go
    Jax Jones ft. MNEK
    itunes
  17. 17
    Packs and Potions artwork
    Packs and Potions
    HAZEY
    itunes
  18. 18
    Numb Little Bug artwork
    Numb Little Bug
    Em Beihold
    itunes
  19. 19
    The Motto artwork
    The Motto
    Tiesto feat. Ava Max
    itunes
  20. 20
    Do It To It artwork
    Do It To It
    ACRAZE feat. Cherish
    itunes
  21. 21
    Down Under (feat. Colin Hay) artwork
    Down Under (feat. Colin Hay)
    Luude
    itunes
  22. 22
    Sweet Talker artwork
    Sweet Talker
    Years & Years & Galantis
    itunes
  23. 23
    When I'm Gone artwork
    When I'm Gone
    Alesso & Katy Perry
    itunes
  24. 24
    Bad Habits
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  25. 25
    Head On Fire artwork
    Head On Fire
    Griff & Sigrid
    itunes
  26. 26
    Easy On Me artwork
    Easy On Me
    Adele
    itunes
  27. 27
    Used To This artwork
    Used To This
    Wilkinson
    itunes
  28. 28
    Surface Pressure artwork
    Surface Pressure
    Jessica Darrow
    itunes
  29. 29
    Don't Wake Me Up artwork
    Don't Wake Me Up
    Jonas Blue feat. Why Don't We
    itunes
  30. 30
    Cast artwork
    Cast
    Stephanie Beatriz,Olga Merediz & Encanto
    itunes
  31. 31
    That's What I Want artwork
    That's What I Want
    Lil Nas X
    itunes
  32. 32
    Pump 101
    Digga D & Still Brickin
    itunes
  33. 33
    Heat Waves artwork
    Heat Waves
    Glass Animals
    itunes
  34. 34
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  35. 35
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  36. 36
    Brave artwork
    Brave
    Ella Henderson
    itunes
  37. 37
    Do We Have A Problem artwork
    Do We Have A Problem
    Nicki Minaj Feat. Lil Baby
    itunes
  38. 38
    I Wish artwork
    I Wish
    Joel Corry feat. Mabel
    itunes
  39. 39
    Ghost artwork
    Ghost
    Justin Bieber
    itunes
  40. 40
    Oh My God artwork
    Oh My God
    Adele
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

All the details on the 'Conversations With Friends' series

When Is 'Conversations With Friends' Coming Out? Cast, Trailer & Everything You Need To Know

News

Louis Tomlinson singing 'Drag Me Down' is giving us One Direction nostalgia

Louis Tomlinson Just Gave One Direction Fans A Hit Of Nostalgia

News

Joe Alwyn spoke about his relationship with Taylor Swift

Joe Alwyn Gave Rare Insight Into 'Happy' Relationship With Taylor Swift

News

Hailey Baldwin had the best reaction to Justin Bieber's throwback snap

Justin Bieber Shares Ultimate Teen Throwback & Hailey Has The Best Reaction

News

What are Pamela Anderson kids up to now?

The Kids Of 'Pam & Tommy': Where Are They Now?

News