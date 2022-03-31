It's An iPhone Winning Weekend This Weekend

31 March 2022, 08:00

Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend
Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

This Winning Weekend we're giving away the latest iPhone and new AirPods Pro as part of a huge prize.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

We're sorting you out with two of the latest Apple products this Winning Weekend, in what's another huge giveaway on Capital.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

We've got all the details on the full prize for this Winning Weekend below:

  • iPhone SE 2022 (64 GB Midnight)
  • + Phone credit
  • AirPods Pro
  • £500 Cash

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Bam Bam artwork
    Bam Bam
    Camila Cabello feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  2. 2
    Where Did You Go artwork
    Where Did You Go
    Jax Jones feat. MNEK
    itunes
  3. 3
    Make Me Feel Good artwork
    Make Me Feel Good
    Belters Only Feat. Jazzy
    itunes
  4. 4
    Baby artwork
    Baby
    Aitch & Ashanti
    itunes
  5. 5
    Where Are You Now artwork
    Where Are You Now
    Lost Frequencies feat. Calum Scott
    itunes
  6. 6
    Good Luck artwork
    Good Luck
    Mabel, Jax Jones & Galantis
    itunes
  7. 7
    Remind Me artwork
    Remind Me
    Tom Grennan
    itunes
  8. 8
    What Would You Do artwork
    What Would You Do
    Joel Corry x David Guetta x Bryson Tiller
    itunes
  9. 9
    Freaky Deaky artwork
    Freaky Deaky
    Tyga feat. Doja Cat
    itunes
  10. 10
    Run artwork
    Run
    Becky Hill & Galantis
    itunes
  11. 11
    Cold Heart artwork
    Cold Heart
    Elton John
    itunes
  12. 12
    Down Under artwork
    Down Under
    Luude ft. Colin Hay
  13. 13
    Shivers artwork
    Shivers
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  14. 14
    Stay artwork
    Stay
    The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
    itunes
  15. 15
    House On Fire artwork
    House On Fire
    Mimi Webb
    itunes
  16. 16
    Light Switch artwork
    Light Switch
    Charlie Puth
    itunes
  17. 17
    Come & Go artwork
    Come & Go
    ArrDee
    itunes
  18. 18
    She's All I Wanna Be artwork
    She's All I Wanna Be
    Tate McRae
    itunes
  19. 19
    Big Energy artwork
    Big Energy
    Latto
    itunes
  20. 20
    Peru (Remix) artwork
    Peru (Remix)
    Fireboy DML feat. Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  21. 21
    Night Away (Dance) artwork
    Night Away (Dance)
    A1 x J1 feat. Tion Wayne
  22. 22
    The Motto artwork
    The Motto
    Tiesto feat. Ava Max
    itunes
  23. 23
    Remember artwork
    Remember
    Becky Hill & David Guetta
    itunes
  24. 24
    Beg For You artwork
    Beg For You
    Charli XCX feat. Rina Sawayama
    itunes
  25. 25
    Anyone For You
    George Ezra
    itunes
  26. 26
    Glad U Came (feat. ZieZie)
    Liilz
    itunes
  27. 27
    Starlight artwork
    Starlight
    Dave
    itunes
  28. 28
    Hallucination
    Regard & Years & Years
    itunes
  29. 29
    Heat Waves artwork
    Heat Waves
    Glass Animals
    itunes
  30. 30
    Maybe
    Machine Gun Kelly & Bring Me The Horizon
    itunes
  31. 31
    Overpass Graffiti artwork
    Overpass Graffiti
    Ed Sheeran
    itunes
  32. 32
    Fingers Crossed
    Lauren Spencer-Smith
    itunes
  33. 33
    My Love artwork
    My Love
    Florence + The Machine
    itunes
  34. 34
    Sweetest Pie artwork
    Sweetest Pie
    Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa
    itunes
  35. 35
    Just A Cloud Away
    Pharell Williams
    itunes
  36. 36
    Melody artwork
    Melody
    Sigala
    itunes
  37. 37
    Give Me The Reason
    James Bay
    itunes
  38. 38
    Seventeen Going Under artwork
    Seventeen Going Under
    Sam Fender
    itunes
  39. 39
    We Don't Talk About Bruno artwork
    We Don't Talk About Bruno
    Encanto
    itunes
  40. 40
    My Heart Goes (La Di Da) artwork
    My Heart Goes (La Di Da)
    Becky Hill feat. Topic
    itunes
  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
Visit the site

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

The Wanted shared an emotional tribute to Tom Parker

Tom Parker's The Wanted Bandmates Lead Tributes Following His Tragic Death At 33

News

Tom Parker has died following his ongoing brain cancer battle

Tom Parker Dies Aged 33 Following Battle With Brain Cancer

News

Bridgeton is an eight-part book series as well as a Netflix hit

The Bridgerton Books In Order: Which Novels Are The Seasons Based On?

TV & Film

Fans have been speculating about whether Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant after admitting she's trying for a baby

Is Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant? Fans Speculate As She Tries For A Baby With Travis Barker

News