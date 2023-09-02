It's An Ibiza Winning Weekend!

It's an Ibiza Winning Weekend! Picture: Global

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

This Winning Weekend you can win a trip to Ibiza!

We're giving you the chance to win a trip to Ibiza, including flights, accommodation and entry to Capital Dance LIVE in Ibiza at Café Mambo.

You'll be flying out on Friday 8th September from Birmingham Airport, staying in a boujee hotel and we'll give you £200 cash!

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd September for your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Terms and conditions here.

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital