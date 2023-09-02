It's An Ibiza Winning Weekend!

2 September 2023, 06:00

It's an Ibiza Winning Weekend!
It's an Ibiza Winning Weekend! Picture: Global

This Winning Weekend you can win a trip to Ibiza!

We're giving you the chance to win a trip to Ibiza, including flights, accommodation and entry to Capital Dance LIVE in Ibiza at Café Mambo.

You'll be flying out on Friday 8th September from Birmingham Airport, staying in a boujee hotel and we'll give you £200 cash!

Make sure you're listening to Capital all weekend on Saturday 2nd and Sunday 3rd September for your chance to win.

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

Terms and conditions here.

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

  • Top Ten
  • 11 - 20
  • 21 - 30
  • 31 - 40
  1. 1
    Desire artwork
    Desire
    Calvin Harris & Sam Smith
    itunes
  2. 2
    Dance The Night
    Dua Lipa
    itunes
  3. 3
    Rich Men North of Richmond
    Oliver Anthony Music
    itunes
  4. 4
    Disconnect artwork
    Disconnect
    Becky Hill feat. Chase & Status
    itunes
  5. 5
    Used To Be Young
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  6. 6
    Paint The Town Red artwork
    Paint The Town Red
    Doja Cat
    itunes
  7. 7
    adore u artwork
    adore u
    Fred Again.. & Obongjayar
    itunes
  8. 8
    Cruel Summer artwork
    Cruel Summer
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  9. 9
    Prada
    RAYE, cassö, D-Block Europe
    itunes
  10. 10
    Miracle (Mau P Remix) artwork
    Miracle (Mau P Remix)
    Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding
    itunes
  11. 11
    bad idea right? artwork
    bad idea right?
    Olivia Rodrigo
    itunes
  12. 12
    (It Goes Like) Nanana artwork
    (It Goes Like) Nanana
    Peggy Gou
    itunes
  13. 13
    Anti-Hero artwork
    Anti-Hero
    Taylor Swift
    itunes
  14. 14
    Vampire artwork
    Vampire
    Olivia Rodrigo
    itunes
  15. 15
    As It Was artwork
    As It Was
    Harry Styles
    itunes
  16. 16
    0800 Heaven artwork
    0800 Heaven
    Nathan Dawe x Joel Corry x Ella Henderson
    itunes
  17. 17
    Drinkin' artwork
    Drinkin'
    Joel Corry x MK x Rita Ora
    itunes
  18. 18
    Baddadan (feat. IRah, Flowdan, Trigga & Takura)
    Chase & Status & Bou
    itunes
  19. 19
    Calm Down
    Rema & Selena Gomez
    itunes
  20. 20
    Unhealthy artwork
    Unhealthy
    Anne-Marie & Shania Twain
    itunes
  21. 21
    Feel It artwork
    Feel It
    Jazzy
    itunes
  22. 22
    What Was I Made For? [From The Motion Picture Barbie]
    Billie Eilish
    itunes
  23. 23
    Flowers artwork
    Flowers
    Miley Cyrus
    itunes
  24. 24
    Rush artwork
    Rush
    Troye Sivan
    itunes
  25. 25
    Giving Me artwork
    Giving Me
    Jazzy
    itunes
  26. 26
    Bittersweet Goodbye artwork
    Bittersweet Goodbye
    Issey Cross
    itunes
  27. 27
    React artwork
    React
    Switch Disco & Ella Henderson
    itunes
  28. 28
    How Does It Feel artwork
    How Does It Feel
    Tom Grennan
    itunes
  29. 29
    Blinding Lights
    The Weeknd
    itunes
  30. 30
    Single Soon artwork
    Single Soon
    Selena Gomez
    itunes
  31. 31
    I'm Just Ken artwork
    I'm Just Ken
    Ryan Gosling
    itunes
  32. 32
    I'm Good (Blue) artwork
    I'm Good (Blue)
    David Guetta feat. Bebe Rexha
    itunes
  33. 33
    Seven artwork
    Seven
    Jung Kook feat. Latto
    itunes
  34. 34
    Your Side Of Town artwork
    Your Side Of Town
    The Killers
    itunes
  35. 35
    Speed Drive artwork
    Speed Drive
    Charli XCX
    itunes
  36. 36
    The Weekend artwork
    The Weekend
    Stormzy & RAYE
    itunes
  37. 37
    Million Dollar Bill
    Beyond Chicago,Majestic & Alex Mills
    itunes
  38. 38
    Barbie World (with Aqua) [From Barbie The Album]
    Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice
    itunes
  39. 39
    I'm Just Ken artwork
    I'm Just Ken
    Ryan Gosling
    itunes
  40. 40
    Whistle (D.O.Donk Remix) artwork
    Whistle (D.O.Donk Remix)
    Jax Jones & Calum Scott
    itunes
Visit the site

