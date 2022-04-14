It's An Easter Break Winning Weekend On Capital

Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

This Winning Weekend, we're giving away a break for two at some sunny destinations across Europe!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

This Easter weekend on Capital we're giving away the ultimate summer break for two!

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

The huge prize includes flights, accommodation, travel insurance and spending money!

Here's exactly what you'll win:

Return flights for 2 people to Barcelona, Lisbon, Palma or Dubrovnik

Return transfers from the airport to the hotel

2x night’s accommodation in a centrally located 4* hotel

Breakfast for 2 people in the hotel each morning

Travel insurance

Spending money

Here's who's taking over the Capital schedule this Winning Weekend

Saturday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell

5am-9am with Niall Gray

9am-12pm with Rio Frederika

12pm-4pm with Jay London

4pm-7pm with Kamilla Rose

7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam

10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell



Sunday

1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell

5am-9am with Niall Gray

9am-12pm with Rob Howard

12pm-4pm with Jay London

4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40

7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital