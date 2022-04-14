It's An Easter Break Winning Weekend On Capital

14 April 2022, 08:00

Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend
Listen to Capital's Winning Weekend. Picture: Global
Capital FM

By Capital FM

This Winning Weekend, we're giving away a break for two at some sunny destinations across Europe!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This Easter weekend on Capital we're giving away the ultimate summer break for two!

Just ask your smart speaker to "play Capital" and find out what you need to do to win!

The huge prize includes flights, accommodation, travel insurance and spending money!

Here's exactly what you'll win:

  • Return flights for 2 people to Barcelona, Lisbon, Palma or Dubrovnik
  • Return transfers from the airport to the hotel
  • 2x night’s accommodation in a centrally located 4* hotel
  • Breakfast for 2 people in the hotel each morning
  • Travel insurance
  • Spending money

Here's who's taking over the Capital schedule this Winning Weekend

Saturday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
  • 5am-9am with Niall Gray
  • 9am-12pm with Rio Frederika
  • 12pm-4pm with Jay London
  • 4pm-7pm with Kamilla Rose
  • 7pm-10pm the Capital Weekender with MistaJam
  • 10pm-1.30am The Capital Weekender with Coco Cole and Charlie Powell

Sunday

  • 1.30am-5am The Capital Weekender with Charlie Powell
  • 5am-9am with Niall Gray
  • 9am-12pm with Rob Howard
  • 12pm-4pm with Jay London
  • 4pm-7pm The Official Big Top 40
  • 7pm-10pm The Capital Evening Show with Jimmy Hill

Download Global Player from Google Play (Android)

Download Global Player from the App Store (iPhone and iPad)

All the ways you can listen to Capital:

1. Online via Global Player's Website

2. Via the Global Player mobile app

3. On Smart Speakers

4. Through Your TV

5. On DAB Digital and Radio

> More Info On All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

