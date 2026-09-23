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Capital launches new ad-free radio service, Capital Plus

Capital Plus banner. Picture: Global

By Capital FM

You can now enjoy even more of your favourite hit music station, without ads!

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Capital has launched a new ad-free* subscription service, Capital Plus!

You can now enjoy all the shows you know and love, without the ad breaks and with even more great music to discover, across Capital, Capital Xtra, Capital Xtra Reloaded, Capital Chill, Capital Dance and Capital Anthems, whether you’re listening to live radio, Replay or Catch-up.

As well as ad-free* listening, Capital Plus subscribers will get entries into our competitions every week like Cash Call, save 15% in the official Capital merch store, enjoy priority access to events, and receive an exclusive, subscriber-only newsletter, The Debrief, for an insider look at the biggest interviews on Capital.

Unlock ad-free listening. Picture: Global

Enjoy 15% off Global merchandise. Picture: Global

Access exclusives. Picture: Global

Enjoy one competition entry every week. Picture: Global

How to subscribe to Capital Plus

Ready to upgrade your listening and enjoy Capital ad-free*? Subscribe to Capital Plus through Global Player.

New subscribers can try Plus for free through the Global Player mobile app. The free trial is available on mobile app subscriptions only and is limited to one free trial per customer across any of our radio subscription packages.

After your free trial, the Capital Plus subscription starts at £4.99 a month, or £49.99 a year, and includes Capital, Capital Dance, Capital Xtra, Capital Xtra Reloaded, Capital Chill and Capital Anthems.

Once subscribed, you can enjoy ad-free* radio across the UK via Global Player on mobile and laptop, as well as Alexa smart speakers, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Apple TV.

Subscribe to Capital Plus. Picture: Global

Subscribe to Capital Plus now on Global Player.

*Ad-free applies to the removal of ad breaks. Sponsorships will remain.