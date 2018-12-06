Watch Capital's Jingle Bell Ball Live

Watch and listen to the #CapitalJBB as it happens – here’s how to make sure you don’t miss performances from Little Mix, David Guetta, Jason Derulo, Halsey and more this weekend!

This weekend (Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th December) we’ll be taking over London’s O2 with over 20 of the world’s hottest artists for Capital’s Jingle Bell Ball with Coca-Cola – and if you didn’t manage to get tickets before they sold out, you can still watch their performances, live!