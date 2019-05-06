Wanted: Horses

Northumbria Police are on the hunt for horses to join the force.

Officers in Northumbria Police's Mounted Section have asked the public for their help in their search.

The Section is one of the most popular departments in the force and always get lots of attention when they are out on patrol.

If they're not policing a football match then you may be able to find them patrolling through the local community to deter anti-social behaviour.

When they're not at work the horses spend their time at their stables in County Durham.

And now their officers are on the hunt for new members of the team.

PC Julia Wright said: "We take very good care of the horses who work for Northumbria Police and they get pampered by the fantastic team we have here.

"When they're out on patrol they get a lot of attention from the public who love to find out a bit about them and give them a stroke.

"But they also have a serious job to do and they are a fantastic asset to have in public order scenarios whether that be a protest or a football match.

"We are always on the hunt for new horses to purchase and are asking horse owners to consider whether their animal would be suitable for a career in the police."

The force are looking to recruit horses between 16.2hh and 17.3hh of a draught type, that could be a Clydesdale, Shire, Irish Draught or a cross.

They say they will consider both mares and geldings between the ages of five and 12-years-old.

However, the horse must not have any medical issues and must be trainable with a good temperament and no vices.

There is no requirement to be well schooled but the ability to walk, trot and canter is preferred. It is also desirable for them to be good with farrier, to clip, load and in traffic.

Suitable horses will be taken on a four week trial during which time a vetting would be carried out.