Capital Reports: North East

Everything you need to know happening in the North East right now

Sunday 14th October





Two Dead After Storm Callum

Two people are now known to have died in Storm Callum.

A man was killed in a landslide on a road in Wales while another was swept away by rough seas in Brighton.





Stabbing In County Durham

A man's been arrested in County Durham after a stabbing.

A 20 year-old man was injured in the early hours of yesterday morning.





Former Brexit Secretary Criticizes PM

The former Brexit Secretary David Davis wants Cabinet members to revolt against Theresa May and her Brexit plans.

He wants the Chequers proposal dumped.





Royal Wedding Photos

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are said to be "delighted" with four official pictures taken by a photographer of their wedding.

They were taken by by British photographer Alex Bramall.