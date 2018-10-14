Capital Reports: North East

14 October 2018, 07:08 | Updated: 14 October 2018, 07:15

North East top stories

Everything you need to know happening in the North East right now

Sunday 14th October 


Two Dead After Storm Callum 

Two people are now known to have died in Storm Callum.

A man was killed in a landslide on a road in Wales while another was swept away by rough seas in Brighton.


Stabbing In County Durham 

A man's been arrested in County Durham after a stabbing.

A 20 year-old man was injured in the early hours of yesterday morning.


Former Brexit Secretary Criticizes PM 

The former Brexit Secretary David Davis wants Cabinet members to revolt against Theresa May and her Brexit plans.

He wants the Chequers proposal dumped.  


Royal Wedding Photos 

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are said to be "delighted" with four official pictures taken by a photographer of their wedding.

They were taken by by British photographer Alex Bramall.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Taylor Swift & Selena Gomez are a total BFF married couple

6 Signs You Are Your BFF Are Actually A Married Couple

Louis Tomlinson was joined by Liam Payne and Nile Rodgers at X Factor judge's houses

Louis Tomlinson & Liam Payne's Hug On X Factor Had Fans In Tears
Little Mix's album track listing 'leaks' online features huge names such as Ariana Grande

Little Mix's Album Track List Has Reportedly Leaked & It Features Some Enormous Artists
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together

Meghan Markle Announces She's Pregnant With Her & Prince Harry's First Child
Scooter Braun messages Ariana Grande fans

Scooter Braun Promises Ariana Grande's New Music Is Going To Be Incredible