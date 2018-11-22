The Duke & Duchess of Cambridge to visit Leicester City

Leicester City Football Club are going to host The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Wednesday 28 November, as King Power Stadium prepares for its first royal visit.

The Duke and Duchess will pay tribute to those tragically killed in the helicopter accident on 27 October - including Leicester City Chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

They'll visit the tribute site near the stadium to pay their respects to those killed in the accident, before being introduced to members of the Club's management team and playing squad.

William and Kate will then meet Club staff and volunteers who helped to relocate the thousands of tributes which were left outside the stadium following the accident.



Afterwards, The Duke and Duchess will visit King Power Stadium itself, where they will meet with representatives from local charities that were supported by Khun Vichai. Their Royal Highnesses will hear how his support enabled the charities to improve the lives of people in the wider Leicester community.



Following the stadium visit, The Duke and Duchess will visit the University of Leicester to hear about some of the educational programmes that Leicester City Football Club has helped to support. This includes a £1M donation made by Khun Vichai in May 2018, which will be used to help fund medical research and training at the University through the creation of a Professorship in Child Health.



Leicester City Vice Chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said: "It is truly an honour for everyone associated with the Club to welcome The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to King Power Stadium. For Their Royal Highnesses to visit the city to pay their respects personally is a remarkable gesture of compassion to the families of those who lost their lives, to the staff and players of the Club and to the people of the city whose lives were touched by my father.



"Together with our community partners, we intend to showcase some of the best of Leicester - both in the way the city has come together in the face of such tragedy and in the great work we will continue to undertake in my father's name as part of our commitment to his legacy."



-