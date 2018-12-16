Suspected Firearms Found In Shildon

16 December 2018, 10:18 | Updated: 16 December 2018, 10:20

Police

Police went to an address in Shildon in County Durham on Friday night following a report of a possible crime in progress.

When they went into the property, officers found a large quantity of suspected firearms and what appeared to be explosive material.

Following inquiries, two more addresses with similar items inside were also located in Darlington.

Bomb disposal experts have been to all three addresses, and have confirmed that the areas are safe with no ongoing risk or danger to the public

One man has been held in police custody, assisting with the inquiries.

