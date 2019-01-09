Sunderland Into Quarters Of Checkatrade Trophy

9 January 2019, 06:22 | Updated: 9 January 2019, 06:30

Stadium of Light at Night

Sunderland will play in the Checkatrade Trophy quarter-finals, having avoided the banana skin which was thrown into their path by Newcastle's wannabes.

The League One side got the better of the Magpies' Under-21s to keep alive their hopes of a trip to Wembley with a 4-0 win.

Sunderland boss Jack Ross said: "It wasn't a no-win, but the consequences of us losing the game and what that would have brought would have obviously been challenging for me."

A crowd of 16,654, 2,780 of them from Tyneside - a request for an increased allocation was rejected on safety grounds - turned up at the Stadium of Light to watch.

