Sunderland book ticket back to Wembley

17 May 2019, 08:41 | Updated: 17 May 2019, 08:43

wembley

Sunderland scraped through to the Sky Bet League One play-off final after grinding out a goalless draw with Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

The south coast stalemate saw the Black Cats progress to Wembley 1-0 on aggregate to keep alive their hopes of an immediate return to the Championship.

Chris Maguire's thunderous first-leg volley proved decisive, setting up a clash with either Charlton or Doncaster on May 26.

It was the fifth meeting of the two clubs this season, including March's memorable Checkatrade Trophy final at Wembley which Pompey edged on penalties in front of 85,000 supporters.

Maguire's solitary goal at the Stadium of Light on Saturday meant Sunderland will return to the national stadium.

