Steve Bruce confirms he's held talks with Newcastle over vacant manager's position

14 July 2019, 08:24 | Updated: 14 July 2019, 08:26

Steve Bruce

Steve Bruce has confirmed he's held talks about becoming Newcastle's new boss - but there seems to be complications.

Bruce told Sky Sports News, "It was over with before it started.

"Thankfully the chairman gave me permission to go and have a conversation, so we'll see what develops after that".

The current Sheffield Wednesday manager is understood to be at the top of Newcastle's list to replace Rafa Benitez.

Geordie-born Bruce has been a Magpies fan since he was a young boy, but some fans are less than thrilled at the prospect of him taking over, due to his two-and-a-half year managerial spell at rivals Sunderland.

Rumours that Bruce was set to succeed Rafa reached fever-pitch last week when it was reported officials at St James' Park were looking to appoint a new manager before the squad flew out to China to compete in the Premier League Asia Trophy - and bookies slashed the odds on Bruce being appointed.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss was then seen leaving Hillsbrough in a chauffer-driven car, sparking speculation he could be headed for Tyneside.

But the following day, he arrived back at his current club for training as normal.

It's since been reported that Wednesday are holding out for a much bigger fee than the Magpies expected.

The squad are now in China - the new home of their former gaffer Rafa Benitez - without an official manager.

Music, TV & Celeb News

See more Music, TV & Celeb News

Dani Dyer's tennis grunt challenge

WATCH: Dani Dyer Takes On The Tennis Grunt Challenge At Wimbledon

Shows & Presenters

Love Island The Experience Is Back

Love Island The Experience: Win Tickets All Next Week on Capital Breakfast

TV & Film

Danny Dyer and Lil Nas X on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp: The Podcast this week

Danny Dyer Gets Pranked In Capital Breakfast With Roman Kemp: The Podcast

Shows & Presenters

Zara Larsson is pranked by Roman Kemp

WATCH: We Pulled The Most Awkward Super-Fan Prank On Zara Larsson Ever

Shows & Presenters

The Lion King remake comes with an epic soundtrack

The Lion King 2019 Soundtrack Featuring Beyoncé And Donald Glover: Who Else Stars On The Track List?

News