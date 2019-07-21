Police call off 'abducted girl' search in Gateshead

21 July 2019, 08:18 | Updated: 21 July 2019, 08:20

Officers investigating a report of a girl being forced into a white van in Felling called off their search and say no such offence had taken place.

Northumbria Police said that at around 8.15pm on Saturday they received a report suggesting a child had been bundled into a vehicle on Coldwell Street, Felling, in Gateshead.

Helicopters and a fleet of force cars were carrying out searches and there was a flurry of local social media activity from users expressing their concern for the "girl".

However, at just after 1am on Sunday, Northumbria Police confirmed the abduction did not actually happen and that their investigation had been stood down.

A force spokesman said: "Officers have carried out thorough investigations and are satisfied the incident did not occur."

Superintendent Karl Wilson said: "We have taken this report extremely seriously and after following all possible lines of enquiries, we are now satisfied an offence has not taken place.

"Reports of this nature, understandably, concern our communities and can escalate on social media very quickly, as we would very much want should there be a child rescue alert situation.

