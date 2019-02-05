North East HMV Stores Saved From Closure

HMV stores in Newcastle, Gateshead, Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Darlington will stay open

The chain has been bought by Canadian Company Sunrise Records, who are keeing 100 shops open, but closing 27.

It's after it collapsed in to administration in December.

While more than 450 people are set to lose their jobs, 1,500 have been saved.

Among those closing is also its flagship store on London's Oxford Street.

Sunrise owner Doug Putman beat off competition from the likes of Newcastle United and Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley.

He said, "We are delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK and add nearly 1,500 employees to our growing team.

"By catering to music and entertainment lovers, we are incredibly excited about the opportunity to engage customers with a diverse range of physical format content and replicate our success in Canada.

"We know the physical media business is here to stay and we greatly appreciate all the support from the suppliers, landlords, employees and, most importantly, our customers."

The stores which will close are:

Ayr

Bath

Bluewater

Bristol, Cribbs

Chichester

Exeter, Princesshay

Fopp, Bristol

Fopp, Glasgow Byres

Fopp, Manchester

Fopp, Oxford

Glasgow, Braehead

Guernsey

Hereford

Manchester, Trafford

Merry Hill

Oxford Street

Peterborough, Queensgate

Plymouth, Drake Circus

Reading

Sheffield, Meadowhall

Southport

Thurrock

Tunbridge

Uxbridge

Watford

Westfield

Wimbledon