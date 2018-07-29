Newcastle Agree Mitrovic Deal

29 July 2018, 12:09

Newcastle

Aleksandar Mitrovic has left Newcastle's pre-season trip to Portugal after a fee was agreed with Fulham.

Mitrovic scored 12 goals in 17 games for Fulham after making just five appearances for Newcastle during the first half of the season.

With no agreement in place, Rafael Benitez took Mitrovic to Portugal, where Newcastle were playing a friendly against Porto on Saturday evening.

Mitrovic joined Newcastle from Anderlecht in the summer of 2015 for £14.5million and has scored 17 goals in 72 appearances.

