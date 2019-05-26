Middlesbrough mugger holds knife to baby

A mugger held a knife to a young child's throat and then robbed his grandmother in Normanby.

The incident happened between 5pm and 6pm on Friday as the victim, a woman in her 40s, was taking her 19-month-old grandson for a walk.

She was pushing the pushchair along the footpath in the wooded area off Ormesby Road, Normanby, when a man came out of the bushes and demanded her purse.

When the victim refused to hand it over, the robber produced a knife and held it to her grandson's throat.

The victim then handed over her purse and the man ran off towards Normanby High Street.

Cleveland Police said fortunately the child was not injured.

The victim has described the suspect to police as an "Asian male" with "very bad teeth" and a "foreign accent", the force said.

He was aged 20-25, around 6ft tall, with a medium build and short black hair.

He wore a black tracksuit with one red stripe down the side and a black leather belt with a pouch around his waist and black and gold Nike trainers.

DC Lewis Mackfall, said: "This was clearly a terrifying incident for the victim and very distressing as it involved a threat of violence against her grandchild.