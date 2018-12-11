Man Suspected Of Terror Offences

A 33 year old man has been arrested in Newcastle on suspicion of terror offences.

He's accused of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism.

Police say his arrest this morning was planned as part of an ongoing investigation by the counter-terror unit.

He's been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

Chief Superintendent Neil Hutchison, local policing commander for Newcastle, said: "I understand our communities will have concerns about this morning's police activity but I want to offer my reassurance that we are here to serve and protect the public of Northumbria.

"We work very closely with our colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing North East and we will ensure we maintain these strong links in order to provide a high level of service to you."